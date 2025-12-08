A lady shared how much she has saved inside her piggy box as she opened it after saving for the whole of 2025

She shared why she started the savings and added that she started it with her friend, who had already opened hers

Many reacted after she announced how much she realised and her plans for spending the money she had saved in her box

A Nigerian lady saving her piggy box throughout 2025 opened her box to check her total savings.

She unscrewed the box and brought out all the money in it, which was in N200, N500, and 1,000 denominations.

In a TikTok video by @barrykay120, the lady said she started the savings because she saw that it was trending on TikTok in 2024.

She said she and her friend decided to save for 2025 but her friend already opened her bus.

Her words:

“Guys, it's officially a year I began this kolo challenge. I saw a lot of videos going on TikTok last year so I decided to give ot a try. Actually I started this thing with my friend but it seems she has broken hers. So let’s see how much I was able to save in here for the past one year.”

She captioned the video:

"Break my kolo with me. I was struggling with the screw driver so I decided to break it instead. Really tired of those Hausa bike me. Me thinking that my money will buy me benz. Being delulu right? Let's find out. I didn't want to add old note cause during the new naira note scarcity then I suffered. To be on the safer side, I saved new notes only."

She brought out the money and after counting, revealed that she saved N180,400, stating that she was going to spend it all alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady opens her piggy box

