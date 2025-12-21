A Nigerian lady who saved N50,000 daily on Piggvest mentioned the interest she got after using the Safelock feature

Many reacted as she shared the amount currently in her account, as they questioned what she did for a living to get such savings

She also opened up about the job she does that made her save N50k daily, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady generated buzz on social media as she opened up about her daily savings on Piggyvest for 2025.

The lady shared how she was able to save N50,000 daily and what she did to get the interest she received.

In a TikTok video by @blaairseen1, the lady said she put part of the money on Safe Lock and was given an interest of over N600,000.

The lady said the money she had in her piggyvest was over N13million.

She captioned the video:

"POV: I saved N50k daily on Piggyvest."

When someone told her that her money was supposed to be N17.6million instead, she said:

"I safe locked 4million during June /July that was taken out of my money ..you heard when I said I was given an interest of 600k plus..if I calculate my 4m in safe lock plus the 13.m I still have it’s still sums up to your calculation so yeah you are correct …I didn’t calculate the money I safe locked because I cannot access it yet."

She revealed that she had been selling beauty products for seven years and that she sold out her products daily.

Her words:

"@Tophyn Naturals Lagos that’s my brand been running it for 7years plus now ..sold out daily."

Reactions trail lady's N50k savings on Piggyvest

@pengwoman said:

"But if you saved 50k every day till today being the 352nd day of the year you should be having 17.6m not 13.something!pls no one should come for me!!"

@Big Mede said:

"50k daily ke? me say save 400 naira daily and I start November 28."

@adebimpe_omo_omo_aweni said:

"Consider treasury bill next .. you get your interest up front .. on 20m you can get 3.6m."

@Big Ree said:

"I saved 250k from September to December I’m thinking on starting it with thrift Jean or jersey scarf business advice me please."

@Nne king said:

"Saved 1600 daily in Opay fixed target savings.Then I did ajo 20k monthly.22nd of December i go buy better suya and cold Pepsi celebrate myself o."

Source: Legit.ng