A new Opay Safebox customer, Favour Oby, expressed her excitement over her saving plan for 2025

She shared her reason for choosing Opay over PiggyVest for her savings, sharing proof of savings

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision as they shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady, Favour Oby, celebrated herself as she announced her new savings plan for 2025.

She said she had decided to start saving on Opay, a popular fintech app.

She showed her proof of savings. Photo: Favour Oby

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Favour announced that she was saving with the Opay Safebox service, which allows daily, weekly, or monthly savings.

She said she didn’t want to be excluded from all the savings benefits.

The lady added that she chose Opay over PiggyVest because of what she experienced with the latter.

Sharing a screenshot from her Opay Safebox app, the lady looked forward to the outcome of her 2025 savings.

Favour said:

“Y'all I don start my own savings ooooh. I can't come and carry last mehn. Let's see how it goes with Opay Save box as Piggyvest no gree me.”

Reactions as lady starts saving on Opay

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision as they shared their experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Jennifer Festus said:

"I still dey do save and spend."

Ntiense Sunday said:

"Make I try too."

Linda Chiemezie Smart-Megwai said:

"Good idea sis. Welldone Incase you need something to help you stay more consistent and instill discipline then you can reach me for a leadway smartcash plan. Its a 1yr plan that help you save for short term goals such as rent, school fees, vacation, celebrations etc. What differentiates this from any other savings is that you get to enjoy juicy interest and free life cover should life happen within 1yr of savingsand additional 500k is paid to your beneficiaries."

Olu Wa Tosin said:

"Piggyvest no gree me also o."

How people can start saving money

According to a publication by Bank of America, people can start saving money once they monitor how they spend.

It says:

"If you can’t save as much as you’d like, it might be time to cut back on expenses. You can get ideas on where to cut by seeing how your spending compares with everyone else’s. First identify nonessentials, such as entertainment and dining out, that you can spend less on. Then look for ways to reduce your fixed monthly expenses, such as your car insurance or cell phone plan."

Read more related stories on savings

PiggyVest customer shows interests for a year

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after using the PiggyVest savings app to grow her money in the past year.

She shared a screenshot of her earnings for the year after she didn't withdraw her interest.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady's earnings for the year and wondered how much she saved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng