A Nigerian lady saving her piggy box throughout 2024 opened her box to check her total savings.

She unscrewed the box and brought out all the money in it, which was in N200, N500, and 1,000 denominations.

She counted the money from the piggy box. Photo: @tegaoflagos

In the video shared by @tegaoflagos, the lady revealed that she got the piggy box in 2022 and could only save N28,000 in 2023 due to the cash scarcity in the country at the time.

As she opened her box, she spoke about the myth she had heard about money disappearing from piggy banks.

She said such might have happened to her because the amount she realised was less than she thought she’d get.

After counting and arranging her money, the lady revealed that she had received N229,700, but she was expecting N500,000.

She said:

“What do you do with the money saved in kolo? Do you put it back as baseline for the next year or spend it ? “

Reactions as lady opens piggy box

Many reacted after she claimed that the amount she saw in the box was less than what she thought she’d realise.

Others advised her on different saving methods.

@Christiana ukwu said:

"Wait oooo, does money actually disappear from saving box????"

@Bedsheet & Pillows in Surulere said:

"Not bad at all! I saved with cowrywise in 2024 and despite the inconsistency, I was able to save 100k plus. We go harder this year!"

@Titilola said:

"I saved 250k but I used eva bottle water. Was folding money into it all through 2024."

@CheeKaah said:

"I saved for over six months and I opened it and saw 1,800 inside… my friend that bought from the same man saw less too."

@DETOUN said:

"Inspired!! I can do it and yes! Praying and anointing the kolo is the way to go."

@khay kiddies said:

"Add salt on the first day, b4 putting ur money, it will neutralize any charm inside the kolo."

Gift| content creator said:

"I started saving December last year and I was scared bcos of the myth. I even warned the person I bought the kolo from stylishly. I anointed and prayed over it before I started saving in it."

