A Nigerian lady said she rented an apartment for N300,000 but later she discovered there was no network in the area

According to the lady, she made the decision to leave the apartment even though the rent she paid was yet to expire

To her surprise, the landlord had rented the apartment to another person at a much higher cost than what she paid

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after she decided to leave her apartment where she said she was experiencing network problems.

The lady, who spoke in a TikTok video said she rented the apartment in 2025 but decided to move out.

Nigerian lady said a room she rented for N300k now goes for N600k.

According to @kala_ann24, when she moved into the apartment, she paid N300,000 as rent.

She decided to look for an apartment in a different area because there was poor network in the place where the N300k house was located.

Ann said she moved out even though her rent has not expired.

However, after she moved, the landlord of the apartment rented it out to another person at the cost of N600k.

In her video, Ann said it was wickedness to rent a N300k house for N600k within the same year when there was nothing new added to the apartment.

She asked:

"Did they rebuild the house?"

A Nigerian lady said her N300k apartment was rented for N600k after she moved out.

Reactions as lady shares how much she paid for her apartment

@Dr Ugoyah said:

"Here in enugu you'll see house of 450k to pay 200. Imagine ur house rent is 200 just to pay additional 250k for what kwanu."

@Vera-vick said:

"I'm looking for a room selfcon or shared apartment, but what I'm seeing is 800k for rent alone, tp 1.2. One agent showed me a room selfcon with an open plan kitchen for 800k which I was ready to take but tp is 1.4m as how na."

@Matoxki said:

"Do you want your money or not ? It’s his house. He can rent the amount he wants. It’s left to people to ignore it. This same thing is done in markets for little things like phones and others. We don’t call them wicked. They calm it business."

@NOJIS said:

"The agent did that out of greed."

@Princerootsaid:

"Where is the house located...I want it."

@Omenkukwu Ugochukwu said:

"When you buy yours you do the old price."

@Chimmie said:

"A definition dat some ppl no knw wetin God do for them."

@$IRMI£P😍U₦D$ said:

"I think it’s the agents that do this."

@Dehbie said:

"Some landlords dey feel say dem be God."

@Big money phones said:

"Do you know the cost of building material?"

