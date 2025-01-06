A Nigerian lady shared her experience after using the PiggyVest savings app to grow her money in the past year

She shared the screenshot of her earnings for the year after she didn't withdraw her interests for the year

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady's earnings for the year and wondered how much she saved

A Nigerian lady celebrated her earnings from PiggyVest savings app for a year.

She said she did not touch her interests for the year, hence her multiple earnings on the app.

She shared screenshot of her interests. Photo: @agatha_jonah

In a viral video by @agatha_jonah, the lady displayed a screenshot of her earnings, which showed the interest she had acquired in one year.

The interest she got varied in amount from N104,438.12 to N39,693.

She also celebrated the savings platform by sharing her proof on social media.

Agatha said:

“POV: You didn't touch your PiggyVest interest for a year. PiggyVest or nothing.”

Reactions as lady shows Piggyvest interest

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady's earnings for the year.

Some wondered how much she may have saved to get such interests.

@DrUG pusher said:

"Don't get excited..... ask how much she saved to get this huge interest."

@Luxury shoe vendor said:

"You get money oh… see your interest nau no be 2k savings dey dey take get this kind interest."

@Badgirl_dolapo said:

"Please can someone explain how to use PiggyVest ….i no wan go do any mistake."

@Omo-ishola said:

"If I save 3m . Like how much dem go Dey gimme every months."

@PrinceRaph21 said:

"I saved 1m dem gimme 13k as profit in a month, imagine how much she saved."

@Oyinloluwa Olajide said:

"I screamed ooooooooomoooooo. See me thinking I'm the odogwu of Piggyvest ashey na play I dey."

@AyoR_Real said:

"If he be say she keep more than 80M plus, because 1 million the interest per month no pass 10k."

@Sizzy said:

"I’m on the fence when it comes to choosing between Piggyvest and Cowrywise."

@Tech Santan said:

"I get ₦ 123k minus task from UBA as interest. Prolly commercial banks are better at this and safer."

@VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

"You all shouting PiggyVest will fold up go and do your research 👍I have been using them for almost 5years now … I have a Wema and Sterling bank account attached to my house and flex Naira account …"

In a related story, an Opay customer shared how he used the app to save his money, while another displayed his account statement to show how much he spent in 2024.

Lady uses her savings to rent house

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who just had an apartment cried out after she used her savings to rent a big house in Lagos.

She lamented that she had no money left to furnish the house, as she shared a video of the empty living room.

Many who came across the video advised the lady and shared their similar experience with renting houses.

