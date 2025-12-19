A corps member got many people talking online after sharing her experience following a visit to her PPA to meet her boss

A corps member cries out online as she narrates a bitter experience at her PPA, where she was unexpectedly rejected.

She was assigned to the PPA by NYSC, but after being rejected, she shared why in her post. Following the rejection, she went to NYSC to request reposting to another place, but the institution required a rejection letter.

However, the lady didn’t wait to get the rejection letter before storming out of the office of the head of the company she was attached to.

In her story, @queenori001 explained that she was supposed to start work at her PPA. When she arrived, the boss wasn’t around, so she waited for about an hour. When he returned, he asked her to sit, which she did, and his first comment was about her appearance, specifically her hair.

She said in the TikTok video:

"NYSC posted me to this company. The first week I went there, somebody told me they're no longer in Abuja, that they've relocated back to Port Harcourt. Throughout last week and last upper week, I've been looking for a way because NYSC said I must get a rejection letter, first from the company before I will be reposted."

"I went to this office today, and the boss was not around, so I had to wait for him for about an hour or so. Walking into this man's office, the first thing he said was, 'Sit down,' and I sat down."

"Then he was like, 'Why are you like this?' He was like, 'What's the name of this hairstyle?' I was like, 'I just packed my natural hair.' He was like, 'Why would you pack your hair when you know you're coming to an office?'"

As a result of his comment about her hair, she stormed out of his office in anger

She continued:

"Because I'm coming to your office, I should wear a wig? Abeg go and sit down. I just got angry and I was not even patient enough for him to just reject me and let me get out of his office."

Presently, the young lady is now unable to get a rejection letter because she didn’t wait to receive it, having stormed out of the office. Also, NYSC cannot repost her to another PPA without a rejection letter.

Reactions as corps member shares PPA experience

Sinachwardrobeessentials said:

"Which one is if u know me too well i no know you o

Bee added:

"You should have packed it well sha..it’s an office not a market."

Kera Dave said:

"Your hear is beautiful but you should have packed it and make a doughnut or make a bond. instead of the afro style."

Marcus noted:

"Why is this an issue, when u already want them to reject u?"

Vivi Isiting shared:

"Your feelings are valid, and your natural hair is beautiful. But in some formal settings, employers have specific appearance standards, and that may have influenced the man'sdecision."

QS AnasAzeez stated:

"There is nothing wrong with looking clean and decent."

EMERALD said:

"Me no need stress I runs my own with money on the last day from camp I went to my father’s house every month I go do my thumb print go my house after the year i collected my certificate no be me Nigerian wan kill."

