She decided to go to the market with her sister to get some clothes for Christmas and detailed their journey in a video.

In a TikTok video, @samuella_jeph said her initial plan was to save her money, but she couldn't hold herself when she got to the market.

She showed off the items she and her sister got from the boutique and explained why she also got a Christmas cap.

The lady said:

"My dad sent me and my sister N1million to buy Christmas clothes, so come with us to go Christmas shopping. Honestly, the plan was that I'm not really going to buy anything; my sister is going to be the one buying because I wanted to save my money.

"But when I got to the boutique, and I started seeing stuff that I liked, I could not just hold myself."

The video was captioned:

" I don’t think clothes, shoes, bags and hairs freak me o."

Reactions trail lady's N1million Christmas shopping

@Press-on nails in Ipaye/Lasu said:

"My dad said if the money he’s expecting comes this week, he’ll send me money to come home for Christmas and i know he’s just trying to make me happy, bcus that dude aint expecting money feom anywhere…i hope i make him proud soon."

@Chelli Div said:

"But my dad said I should call him on 20th…but them don de give unah.'

@Diary of an Igbo Teacher said:

"my late dad even cared, he came to my dream and he asked if I'll be coming home for Christmas. He was happy when I told him that I'll be coming home."

@Ikeoluwa |FOOD VENDOR said:

"This is one reason why competition is unhealthy cause there are always people luckier."

@Bloody Samaritan said:

"Our daddy give us 1m una dey tell me sey dem adopt me abi?? Nor be so o."

@H said:

"Una papa Dey give una Christmas money? Can’t even remember the last time I plait Christmas hair talkless of buying clothes."

@UKAMAKA said:

"Unah dad kehh,my papa say go to sch, get ur own oh. My papa nor know wattin be Christmas shopping."

