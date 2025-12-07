Man Shares Amount He Found Left in VeryDarkMan’s NGO Account, Compares Him to Harrison Gwamnishu
- A man has displayed how much she found left in the account balance of VeryDarkMan's Non-Governmental Organisation
- His post comes amid VeryDarkMan’s involvement in Harrison Gwamnishu’s ongoing police case, as he compared both activists
- The man compared both activists, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across his viral post on social media
A Nigerian man has reacted to the ongoing drama between social media activists Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, and Harrison Gwamnishu.
He knocked people who claimed that VeryDarkMan was jealous of Harrison Gwamnishu, and that was why the activist supported his arrest.
VeryDarkMan had recently claimed that he got Harrison arrested following a ransom diversion allegation placed on him by the family of a kidnapped Edo couple.
As the drama lingered, a Nigerian man known as Charles Obinwanne Don compared both activities and stated their differences.
His Facebook post read:
“Only una claim say Verydarkman is jealous of Harrison Gwamnishu but since Harrison created his own NGO he never show una the balance, and you people are not tackling him to reveal the balance.
“Don Jazzy sent him money he said it’s an undisclosed amount of money yet una no tell am to show una his NGO account transaction history and balance but you people are always monitoring VDM’s NGO and he keeps on shaming you guys by making his own transparent for everyone to see.
“Can you guys now see it that you guys are the jealous ones here! 10million of you guys can’t pull VDM Down especially when people like me are supporting him.”
He also posted the screenshot, showing the balance of VDM’s NGO account as seen below:
Reactions trail man’s post on VDM vs Harrison
Faith Jeci said:
"Is it by force to show? Make Una no compare them o because their assignments are different, simple. Wetin be all these nah?"
Udeh Praise said:
"My boss, I expect you to know better than this, at least considering your knowledge in crypto. This thing you posted here is not a bank transaction history and only a bank transaction history can tell us the income and expenditure of the NGO account."
Quin Gabby said:
"If you want to support him support. Which one be when he has someone like you All of una nah online noise maker. How much you don send since he start that NGO. Abeg joor."
Meek Thomas said:
"Catfish smart pass some of these folks. They can't even think outside the box."
Man shares encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that amid Harrison Gwamnishu's involvement in an alleged missing ransom money, a man narrated his unpleasant encounter with the activist.
According to the man, Harrison had helped his brother recover millions of naira, but refused to return the money to him.
He reached out to Harrison to demand a return of the money, and he got an unexpected response after the activist initially promised to pay little by little.
