A young man has finally made a statement after popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu was accused of stealing

The statement by the young man comes after another individual claimed Harrison stole N5.4 million from ransom money

Many people have reacted to the initial post, sharing their observations about the whole matter involving the activist

A Nigerian man who knows a popular activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, personally has reacted to claims that he stole from the ransom money.

The statement of the individual is coming after a user, @AbdulGaniyuOse1, shared a post online, claiming Harrison Gwamnishu fled after removing a certain amount of money from the cash that was supposed to be handed over to kidnappers who kidnapped his sister and her husband.

Nigerian man reacts to claims Harrison stole from ransom money. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian man reacts to claims Harrison stole

He mentioned that the said money took about 10 days to raise and claimed Harrison took the sum of #5.4 million and fled.

However, news of the arrest of the activist soon made its way online.

In the middle of this, a man who knows Harrison personally took to social media to speak about him.

According to a post he made available on his page, @DuduyemiYalaju, via a popular social media platform, Twitter, the individual mentioned that he knows Harrison Gwamnishu personally.

Aside from knowing him personally, he mentioned that the individual is not a thief and he can vouch for his behavior.

Nigerian man reacts to viral post accusing Harrison of stealing ransom money. Photo Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Twitter

His statement:

"Harrison is not a thief. I know him personally and can vouch for him."

In the post of the individual who accused Harrison of removing money from the ransom, many individuals reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man accuses Harrison of theft

@Odoemena58 stressed:

"Did you call the kidnappers to know how much exactly they collected from him? Me sef, no too trust that guy but I no get evidence."

@Mryems20 shared:

"If what you said is all true. Why haven’t the auchi police declared him wanted since he ran away."

@_xtian01 noted:

"How is it that all of a sudden @HarrisonBbi18 is a thief? And it bothers me that there a just few pple here asking the right questions, what went wrong? Hope this is not a campaign against this young man who dared."

@WarriWeirdo added:

"The person you're accusing posted on Facebook less than an hour ago without saying anything about your allegations. If you're wrong on this I hope they pick you up. You have police before you went to a civilian."

@Dstructuralguy stressed:

"This particular idiot might be the one who connived with the bandit to kidnap his other sister... Ur family still dey kidnappers den na money be ur problem... U r evil."

@anonymousegoat shared:

"Hmmm this same guy as recover millions from kidnappers but now you all forget what he has done because of things you are not even sure about , so you trusted the kidnappers that they can’t lie with amount you gave to them , another day to learn that you can’t fight for people."

@x_thejuice said:

"He said you can write a petition against him …he can’t give out all the details of what transpired online so as not to jeopardize the operation…what is even wrong with people sef ….are you sure you are not in contact with the kidnappers? …how did you know the money was short?"

Source: Legit.ng