Nollywood veteran Dele Odule broke his long silence following months of heartbreak

The movie star left both fans and netizens puzzled with a cryptic post he shared on social media

The post has since sparked widespread speculation online, with many eager to know who he is referring to

Nollywood veteran actor Dele Odule has baffled people with a strange post. In an Instagram post, he told an unidentified person that he is not blind, but rather silent most of the time.

According to him, he allows the guy to play dumb mind games and anticipates his next move.

Dele Odule’s cryptic update leaves fans speculating months after breakup. Credit: @deleodule

Source: Instagram

Odule observed that lions do not waste their time caring about the opinions of lambs.

“I’m not blind, I’m just silent most of the time; I just let you play your stupid mind games. I know your next move; lions don’t waste their time worrying about the opinion of sheep.”

Legit.ng reported in October that Dele, in a series of Instagram posts, discussed being hurt by heartbreak.

He observed that the wrong person will discover someone in peace but leave them in pieces, whereas the right person will find them in pieces and guide them to peace.

He stated that leaving him was not the issue; what hurt was that the individual had made him feel special, but the next day, he was undesired.

He clarified his remarks in an interview with Kamo State, revealing that he was served breakfast by a 200-level student.

He did not, however, reveal who the lady is or what university she attended. Not satisfied, Dele added that when one masters stillness, even their jokes become noisy.

The actor made it plain that it was all love and laughter from him, and nothing was shattered.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Dele Odule's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nawtiee_nero said:

"Daddy, you have start again 😂."

ayobami_hvg said:

"I first think say na call to glory as I see the picture. God abeg 😂😂😂."

adegoke_adeola2021 said:

"Daddy daddy u and who again ooo😂😂😂😂😂."

realadeherself said:

"Daddy please, I need the person who edited this photo for you to just stay wherever he is! We all need to pay him a small visit! E get why! Remain small, make I fear!"

zhees_catering_world said:

"Shey won tunti break heart yin ni Daddy??😂😂"

oladseun said:

"This 200level girl don break daddy's heart again ehnnn😂😂😂😂."

adeyemi_bisola_adedoja said:

"Daddy tun ti bere 😂😂ooo."

tawaajisefinni said:

"Baba okomi owon🙌🙌🙌."

sussy_radiant said:

"Daddy daddy, pls take it easy oo😂😂."

seunfunmi1000 said:

"Who break daddy heart again😂."

Dele Odule posts mysterious note that sparks widespread speculation. Credit: @deleodule

Source: Instagram

Dele Odule marks 61st birthday

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, veteran Yoruba actor Dele Odule clocked a new age on Wednesday, November 23, and it was a big deal for him.

Dele Odule shared a lovely picture of himself in a white outfit as he expressed gratitude to God.

Top celebrities in the movie industry, as well as fans and well-wishers, took to social media to pen birthday messages to him.

Source: Legit.ng