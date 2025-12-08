Africa Digital Media Awards

US lawmaker discloses deal between FG and America after Trump's allegation
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • US Congressman Rep. Riley M. Moore has commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in their fight against insecurity
  • Moore and some members of the US Congress were in Nigeria to assess the complex security situation in Nigeria following President Donald Trump's allegation
  • Trump alleged that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria and threatened to launch a military action in the West African country in defence of Christians

United States Congressman, Rep. Riley M. Moore, who led the American delegation to Nigeria following President Donald Trump's allegation that there was a Christian genocide in the country and threatened to launch military actions in defence of Christians.

Taking to social media, Congressman Moore said he and the delegation received a warm welcome in Nigeria. He disclosed that the Nigerian government is willing to work with the United States and disclosed that the US and Nigeria have "now established a joint task force."

US Congressman Riley Moore has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu after being hosted in Nigeria to assess the security situation in the country.
US Congressman say America and the U.S. now have a joint committee on security Photo Credit: @RepRileyMoore
Source: Twitter

US Congressman sends a message to FG

He then urged the federal government to transform openness into concrete action in tackling the insecurity in Nigeria. He vowed that America would support Nigeria against terrorism in the north-east and the protection of Christians in the North-Central.

The US lawmaker then expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the openness and the reception. He extended his special appreciation to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser.

His statement reads in part:

"It is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action. There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with the Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue."

Nigerians react after US delegation meet FG

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the US lawmaker's post on social media and celebrated the development between the two countries. Below are some of their reactions:

Akinsola Akin thanked the US lawmaker:

"Heartening to see real progress and genuine cooperation between Nigeria and the US on security. Grateful for NSA @NuhuRibadu’s leadership, President @officialABAT’s commitment, and the swift rescue of the Catholic school children. This spirit of partnership gives hope for lasting peace and safety across the country. God bless Nigeria!"
US President Donald Trump has alleged that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.
US President Donald Trump alleges Christian genocide in Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump
Source: Twitter

Boss Mustapha commended the development:

"It's refreshing to see Riley Moore beginning to open his eyes to the complexities of the situation in Nigeria, moving beyond the initial focus on an alleged Christian genocide."

Musbey wrote:

"We appreciate your understanding of Nigeria’s security challenges, Mr. Riley Moore. The United States can support with vital military resources, equipment, and intelligence to help defeat these terrorists and stop their attacks."

The Mayor tweeted:

"Thank you, Rep. Moore! As a Nigerian, I’m encouraged by the commitment to enhance security and tackle terrorism."

US lawmakers visit Governor Alia of Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has played host to some members of the United States Congress who were in the state to assess its security situation.

The governor had announced their visit in a social media post on Saturday, December 7, which had started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

This came as a result of the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump and his threat to launch a military operation in the West African country.

