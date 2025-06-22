A Nigerian lady based in Benin Republic has spoken highly of the West African country and rated it above her country of origin

She noted that returning to Nigeria is not in her plans and highlighted various reasons Benin Republic is a better place to stay in

The lady claimed she has never heard of any robbery or kidnapping incidents in the country, and no generator noise

A lady, @faith.vlog.cotonou, residing in Benin Republic, has said she has no intention of going back to her country, Nigeria.

In a TikTok video, she spoke about the numerous benefits she has enjoyed in the host country.

She says Benin Republic has steady power supply. Photo Credit: @faith.vlog.cotonou

Source: TikTok

Lady rates Benin Republic above Nigeria

According to @faith.vlog.cotonou, they enjoy a steady power supply in Benin Republic, and do not have to use a generator, unlike in Nigeria.

"This is why I am still in Benin Republic, and I am not even thinking of going back to Nigeria.

"We have steady light here. No power failure. No generator noise. I honestly can't remember the last time they took light here in Benin Republic..."

She added that there is no kidnapping or robbery incidents she has heard of since moving to Benin Republic, describing the country as safe and organised.

"And guess what? No kidnapping here. I have never heard of robbery or kidnapping since I came here. The country is safe and organised..."

She continued:

"...Number three reason, you can't fight anyhow in this country. If you injure someone and blood comes out, you will pay all the hospital bills. You can even go to jail for that. So, no violence in this country.

"If you are having issues with anybody, go to police and report it. Before you enter bike in this country, you must wear helmet. It is the law. Even the bike riders wear their own. It helps to protect your life in case of an accident.

"Lastly, the money we use here is CFA Franc (XOF), not naira. Like CFA 2,000 is almost N4,000. So, if you are thinking of relocating or visiting any of the African countries, Benin Republic is calm, safe and full of life. Come and see for yourself."

A Nigerian lady says she enjoys staying in Benin Republic and is not thinking of returning to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @faith.vlog.cotonou

Source: TikTok

Her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's account about Benin Republic

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's testimony below:

marvellous_inkk said:

"When I was there 2020 1k Naira was 1800 CFA, now there currency don even pass our own, our country don finish."

mattisah said:

"It's a strict authoritarian country with no freedom and no free economic prosperity. In fact there is poverty."

olatunbosun@100 said:

"At the end of the day, you people will say you are the one that build Benin Republic,the builders, developers."

OBA OF BENIN 🥏 said:

"Once you are in BENIN, Togo, Ghana you are already sure of security."

Harrison 🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:

"If Benin 🇧🇯 Republic is better why are they plenty in Nigeria 🇳🇬 kwasia."

King of package said:

"Robbing is going on in Benin Republic it is my country and I know what is happening here everyday."

Bro💀 said:

"I dey live for abuja🇳🇬 here with 24/7 electricity, na una know where una dey live."

Emeka Odo said:

"No business in the Benin Republic i base in potonovo the country is calm due to low population and no industry no job no market."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who travelled to Benin Republic had displayed 50,000 CFA.

Lady who travelled to Benin Republic reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who travelled to Benin Republic had shared her experience.

In a TikTok post, she showed her followers parts of streets with good roads. She said that Cotonou, in the Benin Republic, was highly organised, as people had the patience to wait for traffic lights.

She noted that the place was so neat that one would not see trash just anywhere. Her testimony stirred mixed reactions among social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng