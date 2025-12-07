A Nigerian man laid false claims and fabricated chats against X influencer Wizarab, after he stepped down from Aunty Esther's case

He had lied that Wizarab tampered with funds raised for Aunty Esther’s cancer treatment, leading to the X influencer's reaction

His apology after Wizarab’s reaction caught people’s attention, sparking mixed reactions from netizens on X (formerly Twitter)

A young man tendered an apology to popular X influencer Sir Dickson, also known as Wizarab, over his false accusations.

He had accused Wizarab of tampering with funds that he raised for the cancer treatment of popular X user, Aunty Esther.

Aunty Esther: Man Apologises to X Influencer Wizarab After Accusing Him of Tampering With Funds

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that Wizarab stepped down from the woman's case after she refused a blood transfusion for her treatment.

Man accuses Wizarab, makes U-turn

As the news trended, an X user with the name @21_is_real fabricated chats to allege that Wizarab had taken N1million from the raised funds.

Despite deleting his previous post, Wizarab's reactions shed insights into some of his allegations.

Wizarab reacted to his post:

"Ordinarily, I wouldn’t dignify your fabricated claims with a response. However, due to the sensitivity of the matter at hand, I am constrained to lay bare the following;

"1. I have never been to Lakeshore.

"2. Jehovah Witnesses do not call their place of worship, Church. It is Kingdom Hall.

3. Aunty Esther does not have any children.

4. Aunty Esther's sisters are Motunrayo and Adesola. Not Grace.

5. I withdrew N1m to enrich myself? Poverty die!

6. According to them, total money was N31m, and I removed N1m for myself. I also gave Aunty Esther consent form to sign before giving her N5m. Why is total balance N28.9m, not N25m?

7. Voice note Sister Grace sent is just 5 seconds, but you understood everything. You mean everything she wrote was what she said in 5 seconds? Interesting!

8. Where is the evidence of the money sent to Aunty Esther. Your sister Grace did not send it?

9. ⁠please make sure you preserve these chats you have brought forward. Do not delete them as you will need them to prove your claims . . .

10. God forgives. I don't.

After Wizarab's post, the young man deleted his tweets and tendered an apology to Wizarab.

See his post below:

Reactions trail man's apology to Wizarab

@AfamDeluxo said:

"You’ve gotten the attention you were clearly chasing. Now go ahead and enjoy your Christmas rice and chicken while you’re still free."

@iam_pterr said:

"U go complete d 5 million impression for jail sha My own b say make him let u do Christmas and new year so u go start a fresh for jail for January."

@MojiradeEwaade said:

"It’s not everything that apology can handle! Responsibilities need to be taken and also lessons need to be learnt."

Jehovah's Witness member writes to Aunty Esther

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Jehovah's Witness member wrote an open letter to Aunty Esther, a popular woman on X who rejected a blood transfusion despite battling cancer.

He told her she could receive support from the congregation after many people withdrew their support following her decision .

What he told her to do sparked reactions from netizens, as many shared what they thought about the man's instructions.

Source: Legit.ng