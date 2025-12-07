Legendary Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate has reconciled with Ayankunle Ayanlowo during a live performance

The drummer , Ayanlowo, previously accused the band of “slavery” and mistreatment during his 32-year tenure

, Community leaders intervened, calling for peace, culminating in one of 2025’s most talked-about reunions

Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate has reunited with his former drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, ending years of tension and public accusations.

The reunion was witnessed during a live performance, with K1 hailing Ayankunle as he returned to the band.

Ayanlowo had previously made headlines claiming he spent over three decades with K1 De Ultimate yet “achieved nothing.”

KWAM 1 reconciles with Ayankunle Ayanlowo during a live performance. Photos: KWAM 1, Ayankunle Ayanlowo.

Source: Instagram

He alleged that band members were treated like slaves, with passports confiscated and strict restrictions on movement.

Ayanlowo said he was denied urgent medical care for a longstanding ulcer after K1 reportedly ordered him out of the car en route to a hospital.

Despite the allegations, the singer has consistently denied all claims.

He described the accusations as “lies and misinformation,” insisting that he supported Ayankunle from when he was “a nobody” and that several former band members thrive today because of the opportunities provided by the group.

Watch the performance here:

Fans react to K1, Ayankola's reconciliation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@tundeficky shared:

"If true ….you will feel the difference in K1 percussion sound compare to when he left …..Ayankunle is very good those who understand drum rhythms will understand my point …..good to see he is back to K1 musical group…"

@Omobaalafinanu wrote:

"I don't think he's back but he was given the honor to play at that particular event because if you look at his outfit, it was same with those at the party & other kwam1 band members were not on that cloth & if you check what kwam was saying about, he was using Kunle to praise"

@olu_g777 noted:

"The left handed guy is an Alijonu Onilu he came directly from the genes of Ayan-Agalu. A genius talking drummer. Unfortunately, the fuji star threw him under the bus & unappreciative. Am sure he will never find any talking drumer like this guy again. He hits differentl, kinlode?"

@Olowo_Rotimi said:

"Omo…. I’m so happy for Ayankule, he’s a maestro and fr no one compliments K1 better than him."

@TheLuu01 noted:

"Apparently he is a guest at the party,if you reckon the cap he is putting on..And he did the wise thing by honouring his former boss on stage."

Ayanlowo previously accused KWAM 1 of slavery and mistreatment. Photos: KWAM 1.

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1's Awujale dream faces big test

Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 has officially entered the race for one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional stools, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

But before his name can move forward, the Ijebu-Ode royal family has handed him a critical task.

In a letter dated December 3, 2025, the musician announced his interest in the Awujale throne, describing himself as a “bonafide son” of the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

Source: Legit.ng