Wizarab, a popular Nigerian influencer on X, formerly Twitter, has decided to step back from helping a woman on social media identified as Aunty Esther.

Aunty Esther has established herself on the platform through her trade and has, on several occasions, been rewarded by individuals who recognised her hard work.

Fundraiser steps down from helping Aunty Esther

It was recently mentioned that Aunty Esther was battling health challenges, but her situation did not receive public attention until recently when a video surfaced online showing her crying.

In a video made available on November 4, 2025, a social media user identified as Vamps, via her media page @Hybrid_Ola, shared a video to further publicise the condition of Aunty Esther so she could get help.

This caught the attention of an influencer on X, @Wizarab10, who used his platform to canvas for support to treat Aunty Esther, as he has done for several people.

At the time of this report, @Hybrid_Ola confirmed in a post that over ₦30 million has been raised so far for Aunty Esther’s treatment.

While @Wizarab10 and several others recommended treatment for her at a specific hospital, which would require a blood transfusion, Aunty Esther has rejected the suggestion.

This, however, has led Wizarab, who spearheaded the fundraising, to make an unexpected decision.

According to a post made available on his page, @Wizarab10, via a popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that the church which Aunty Esther attended has promised to disfellowship her if she ever allows a blood transfusion, as she is a Jehovah’s Witness. Her husband also does not support the idea of a blood transfusion.

Due to this and several other reasons, including his mention of Aunty Esther being dishonest, he decided to step down from proceeding with any matters that relate to her.

Fundraiser halts support as Aunty Esther rejects recommended treatment. Photo source: Twitter/Wizarab10/Hybrid_Ola

Taking to his media page to announce this, he wrote in part:

"Thank you for your kindness and the trust you have placed in me. I do not regret to inform you that @the_beardedsina and I have decided to step down from Aunty Esther's matter. The previous tweet is my best attempt at salvaging the situation. But I've been tired for a while."

"While we respect her religious belief, we do not have to be a part of it and the ensuing consequences. Her church people have said she would be disfellowshipped if she takes the blood transfusion."

"Her family have said whatever happens to her is the will of God, while fighting against blood transfusion. It is best we leave her in their care if religion trumps medical science. Dr Sina has spoken with care and medical experience, and all of that fell on deaf ears."

Many individuals who read his statement in full reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as find raiser steps down

@OneJoblessBoy:

"Sad."

@subpharmacist stated:

"I believe what this guy said here is okay. Don’t give the money to the family or the church, let the money be used to treat someone with similar condition. Well, the public who contributed will also be in agreement. I believe that’s the best."

@CRawkeen noted:

"Your religion permits you to ask someone to lie to people trying to save your life but where it draws the line is the procedure to save your own life. Indoctrination is powerful."

@khykheloormuur stressed:

"Give the money to her Family or Church keh? Haaaa, this is what she wanted from the beginning and we'll be playing right into her plan."

@symplyDAPO noted:

"It's better to refund all the donations than give the family or church. That is if you don't want to use to to save lives of other people in the hospital that truly need assistance."

@DukeDarls stressed:

"Which money you want leave for church guy? Oga no leave anything oh. That money should be kept in the account, they will be a need for it someday."

@groovepapi shared:

"You’re a very good man, thanks for all you do honestly, Humble suggestion though, there are other people in need of help, the money can be directed to them."

Read the post below:

