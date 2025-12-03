2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru's walking steps in a video that recently emerged online has left many talking

Netizens shared their observations about the Edo lawmaker's confidence and class as she took each step

The video surfaced online after the Edo State House of Assembly summoned her over marital drama with 2Baba

Edo lawmaker Honourable Natasha Osawaru has continued to make waves on social media over her relationship drama with music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

Amid the reactions, they could not help but share their comments about Natasha's confidence and boldness as she walked in a video that recently surfaced online.

The short video showed how Natasha, who rocked a black outfit, stepped boldly into the Edo State House of Assembly, serving confidence, class, and power in every step she took.

The video was shared online after the Edo State House of Assembly summoned the lawmaker over her marital drama with 2Baba.

Legit.ng reported that Natasha was told to appear before the House's Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The Assembly ruled that the lawmaker must defend herself against claims of wrongdoing stemming from a viral video circulating on social media.

During plenary on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku stated that the lawmaker's recent actions had humiliated the House.

The video of Natasha Osawaru's powerful steps is below:

Reactions trail the video about Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens shared what they noticed about the lawmaker. Read the comments below:

iamvanessaroger1207 said:

"This is the kind of iron lady 2baba deserves, considering all he did to all baby mamas."

prince_ilobekemen commented:

"In my house with Annie I am a king but in Natasha house I am a princess."

precious.osayande commented:

"Very rugged honourable from Benin."

ceo_s_place_event_nd_cakes commented:

"Na woman u be 2 mama Forever is d deal."

rubymoney17 wrote:

"Natasha na Man you be. Both Sisterhood and Brotherhood dey fear you. Aunty take ya flower."

simisolaarhh_ said:

"Na wah oo person wey suppose marry Tony Kabaka una carry am give 2face."

becca____blue commented:

"Female warrior, woman of the moment, queen of her queendom, the legend breaker no one be like you in p square voice , we hail thee, after you na you ,no one comes close , Dey no fit."

sly_muscle said:

"This one na man oh in woman body."

tudorrocket commented:

"In a sane society, she is supposed to resign for such public embarrassment of herself."

efe_mooney wrote:

"At the beginning tuface was Right now we all can see the Yahma Yahma happening, Natasha better Hide your Head at respect you Husband."

Teni reacts to 2Baba, Natasha's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Teni called on Nigerians to rescue 2Baba after his social media post where he called for help.

In a viral video, Teni made a remark about rescuing the singer from his 'husband's house.'

Her comment sparked reactions, with some netizens accusing her of throwing subtle shade at 2Baba.

Source: Legit.ng