A worrisome video of Twitter influencer Aunty Esther crying and begging for her life has surfaced online

In the clip, she is seen crying in pain as she shows the part of her chest affected by the deadly disease

A lady shared how she wanted to help Aunty Esther some time ago, but the influencer refused, stating she preferred natural remedies

Fans were worried after seeing the viral video of Twitter influencer Aunty Esther rolling in great pain on the bed as she battles breast cancer.

In the clip, she pleaded for help, saying she didn’t want to die. She showed part of her chest that was affected by the deadly disease.

Fans expressed sympathy, asking how they could contribute money for her treatment.

Man suggests what should be done

Reacting in a tweet, a man known as Oju stated that Aunty Esther has a husband, and it was important for him to give his consent before people could offer help.

He asked if Aunty Esther was ready for that. The man also suggested the next step would be to book a reputable cancer center where she could see a specialist.

Oju pointed out that a lot had to be discussed and clarified before people could even talk about financial support.

Lady shares how she was shunned when offering help

In another tweet, a lady known as Aunty Muse shared how she was given money to help Aunty Esther, but the influencer chose to pursue natural remedies instead.

Aunty Muse explained that she and Aunty Esther had agreed to visit a doctor together, but Aunty Esther stood her up in the rain at Oshodi and never showed up.

Recall that some other entertainers, including Tom Njeamanze, have also battled cancer in the past, while a few others have struggled with ailments like Lupus.

Kemi Afolabi also battled lupus.

What fans said about Aunty Esther

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@drogbag1 commented:

"Someone close to me had exactly this. She started sleeping inside her cele church expecting miracle. The head pastor came one day and asked her what exactly was the problem and she said breast cancer. He bundled her to the hospital immediately. She lost her life 2 weeks after."

@Msmenalicious said:

"Wow this is so bad o. I thought some persons offered to help her then. "

@NutinIsWorking stated:

"Is she in the hospital/on admission already? If not, then money(for people saying drop acct) is not the first thing (considering what happened at first). Let her get to the hospital, get bills of things (tests, procedures) she needs to do to be okay and come back to seek."

