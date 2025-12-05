A resurfaced throwback clip has stirred reactions online after showing the emotional moment Davido honoured Wizkid’s late mother

In the viral video, Davido was in the middle of his energetic set when he suddenly asked the DJ to stop the music

He then addressed the crowd, urging everyone to join him in a moment of respect for Wizkid’s mum, and spoke of their relationship

An old video of when Davido paid tribute to his colleague Wizkid’s mother surfaced online recently.

The event, which took place in 2013, showed the 5IVE hitmaker pausing for a minute of silence to honour Wizkid's late mother during the AfroNation Festival held in Detroit.

Throwback video shows Davido paying unexpected tribute to Wizkid’s mum. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido

The trending footage captured how the atmosphere changed quickly as the funseekers fell silent when Davido spoke from his heart about the bereavement and relationship with the deceased.

“Personally, I have lost many loved ones, people close to me, so I understand how Wizkid is feeling right now. May his mother, our mother, because she was dear to me, rest in peace,” he said.

The tribute elicited powerful emotions both online and offline, particularly as fans recalled Davido saying that Wizkid contacted him every day when he lost his son, Ifeanyi, a gesture he will never forget.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido made headlines after he attacked Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following a series of social media discussions over Wizkid's upcoming concert.

Gawat had previously uploaded a poster promoting Wizkid's December concert, set to happen on the 28th at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), captioned "Ọmọ wa ni."

A fan commented on the post, writing:

"Wizkid is the face of Lagos. Baba Bolu always promotes Lagos."

Gawat answered, “Yes correct. We are proud of him.”

When another fan responded, "Ore oga nko?" (referring to Davido), Gawat wrote, "My Oga is proud of him."

Davido responded, quoting Gawat: "Bro, it's been a year, let it go… why is it still doing you... grow up.”

Davido then cited one of Gawat’s earlier tweets where he had said, "Ọrẹ Ọga wa ni," and wrote, "Since yesterday… let it go nah… cheer up."

Davido’s heartfelt gesture for Wizkid’s mother trends again. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido

Davido's Afronation clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@UniqueGeoffrey said:

"This one wan dey act victim Fight niggga Weak fave, weak fan base, weak crew ."

@chidozie_odini said:

"He could send the condolence directly to the bereaved. Why make a show of it. This is a sign of People pleasing syndrome."

@wisdom_god2861 said:

"Every time everyday e go dey Shade Davido with his son death like I no understand just because e wan promote album e no go better for wizkid."

@hardeclarkss said:

"You see this and you tell me Davido is the bad person here? Forget music o, Wizkid can never lace Davido’s shoes when it comes to genuine love and respect."

@ObembeOfAbuja said:

"My Idolo is trying so hard to be the cool guy. Bro, be nonchalant too about these niiggas. Unless, y’all that cool behind the curtains of social media."

@Dennyagbebor said:

"Davido loves his enemies even while they hate him … I like the fact that he is now more aware and distance himself from their circle."

@Thewizgirl125 said:

"Why do you bingos enjoy playing the victim cards after looking for trouble??? Same you foooools were here mocking Morayo when she died. E no go better for una."

Davido, Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

In a previous report, Davido and Jubiril Gawat had clashed over the singer's tweet about the 2024 election.

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

