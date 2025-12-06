A Jehovah's Witness member wrote an open letter to Aunty Esther, a popular woman on X who rejected a blood transfusion despite battling cancer.

He told her she could receive support from the congregation after many people withdrew their support following her decision

What he told her to do sparked reactions from netizens, as many shared what they thought about the man;s instructions

A Jehovah's Witness member has reacted to the blood transfusion drama surrounding X influencer battling cancer, Aunty Esther.

Many Nigerians who had contributed to Aunty Esther’s cancer treatment withdrew their support after she refused blood transfusion due to her Jehovah Witness faith.

Jehovah Witness member writes to Aunty Esther amid cancer battle. Photo: @naijashimadunnn, @MensahOmolola

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the situation, a Jehovah's Witness member identified as @naijashimadunnn wrote an open letter to her.

He told her what she should do to get assistance from the congregation.

His X post read:

“Dear Sister Esther, It hurts many of us to see you asking the public for money. This has brought insults and, worse, has made people think Jehovah’s Witnesses abandon their own—which is completely untrue.

"Please remember: no Witness ever needs to beg from the world. Jehovah has provided more than enough through the congregation, the circuit, the branch, and the worldwide brotherhood to cover medical bills, living expenses, food, transport—everything—especially in serious illness.

"Here’s all you need to do right now:

"Send me a short private message with:

"- Your congregation name and city

"- The phone number of any elder or ministerial servant you know

"As soon as I receive it, I will immediately connect you with the Hospital Liaison Committee (HLC) brothers who serve your area. They are specially trained and appointed to:

"- Speak directly with your doctors and hospitals

"- Arrange bloodless treatment with cooperative physicians

"- Handle all medical paperwork and costs through the Patient Visitation Group and branch arrangements

"- Coordinate full practical and financial support from the congregation and, if necessary, international resources

"Everything will be discreet, scriptural, and generous—no crowdfunding, no publicity, no compromise. The help you need is real and is waiting inside the organization. Please contact me right now. With warmest Christian love and full confidence this will soon be resolved."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man's open letter to Aunty Esther

@Homceelin said:

"That will be wonderful ooo."

@Steveupdate said:

"Should she contact you? If you were really interested in helping a sister from your congregation, and if you actually want it to be "discreet", you would go straight to her DM with all this, instead of coming here to let everyone know about it."

@nuokoye said:

"I have bookmarked your tweet. I intend to show it to any JW patient I come across who requires financial assistance for health related purposes."

Aunty Esther refuses a blood transfusion as she battles cancer. Photo: @MensahOmolola

Source: Instagram

Lady who visited Aunty Esther shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who stayed with Aunty Esther at the hospital has shared an emotional post speaking about her experience.

In her trending post, she disclosed how she had a misunderstanding at the hospital after Aunty Esther's husband made an unexpected suggestion.

Speaking further, she also made it clear that she only wanted to help with pure heart, and not for any financial compensation.

Source: Legit.ng