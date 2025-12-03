A Nigerian lady reunited with her daughter after 10 years of leaving her to travel abroad for greener pastures

She shared her experience in an emotional video of their reunion that trended on social media after she posted it

Their viral video caught people’s attention, and many shared similar experiences about leaving their kids to travel

A Nigerian lady shared how she reunited with her daughter 10 years after leaving her with her mum.

She stated that her daughter was two years old when she relocated to Europe.

A lady reunites with her daughter after 10 years of relocating abroad. Photo: @silviadainel

In a video by @silviadainel on TikTok, the lady shared a video of herself and her daughter’s reunion.

She said she had gone to Europe in search of greener pastures.

Speaking in the video, she said:

“Can you imagine I left her when she was at the age of 2 years and some months, for greener pastures. I literally my 2 years old with my mum to go to Europe for a better life for me and for her. And here I am today, 10 years later.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s reunion video

@Chi baby said:

"I left my daughter of 3 years now she is with me 🙏 she is now 9years old."

@pink bella said:

"I also left my two years old daughter for my mom and traveled each time I call on video call I only see my baby head and teeth i didn't see her body, I asked my mom what happened? why is my baby looking like this? but her reply to me, she said, she don't use to give the child food everytime, that each time she gives her food she will always go to toilet, that she only give her little quantity of food, i shouted sister why? because I usually called my mom sister, because we actually looked like sisters, I shouted sister why, for all the money that I use to send? because one thing about me I don't joke with my daughter, I always make sure I sent money everytime so that my daughter will be alright, after all the money I use to send my mom didn't take care of the girl, always staving her hungry, I have no choice again I packed my things and come back immediately, i come back I could not hold my tears, but I thank God I came back and see her alive, I came back and take care of her as I want, and I thank God now she is now 5 years."

@Oriyomi said:

"Omo can’t wait to see mine too in good health and wealth I left him 1yrs old."

@Edesophyl1 said:

"Please she has tried, get her a visa so they can all grow up together please. She is really ur carbon copy. She is so cute."

@The Beautiful Side of Evil said:

"Take her with you, spoil her, protect her, celebrate her walk in wisdom to ensure your blessings continue."

A lady who flew to Europe for greener pastures returns after 10 years. Photo: @silviadainel

