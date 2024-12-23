A Nigerian lady reunited with her brother who returned from abroad to the country after 11 years

In a viral video, she showed the moment she ran to welcome her brother at the airport with other family members

Many people who came across the video celebrated with the lady and welcomed her brother back to Nigeria

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she reunited with her brother.

She said her brother had been abroad for 11 years.

When the lady (@mhizvictoria1010) sighted her brother coming out of the airport's arrival lounge, she ran into his arms.

She hugged him excitedly as she welcomed him back to Nigeria

In the viral video, the man then took photos with other family members at the airport.

She said:

“Seeing my brother again after 11 years. Welcome to Nigeria dear.”

Reactions as lady reunited with brother after 11 years

Many people who came across the video celebrated with the lady and welcomed her brother back to Nigeria.

@Pretty Richy695 said:

"beautiful congratulations."

@Teddy said:

"Congratulations to you brother man."

BIG DADDY said:

"All d Arcate don dey land. Congrats."

@ParisOsayuwareEddy said:

"Welcome back home, bro."

@ProudFather2ofIslam said:

"Congratulations e no easy."

@Gladyzsimone22 said:

"U welcome home."

@Helena Baby said:

"You see am say, men no too like stress, e just only carry one 1️ luggage. if na women na, na 4️ or 5 oooo, anyways congratulations dear."

