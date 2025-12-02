A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her man treated her to an unexpected surprise

In a video, she captured the moment her man took her to a nail technician's shop without informing her beforehand

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens gushed over the lovers, with many wishing to also experience love

A Nigerian lady shared her overwhelming excitement online after her man arranged an unexpected outing that completely made her day.

She recounted how she was going about her normal activities when her man suddenly asked her to follow him without giving any hint of what he had in mind.

Lady surprised by her boyfriend with a visit to a beauty specialist.

She agreed, unaware that the caring man had planned something thoughtful and personal for her.

Lady overjoyed over unexpected nails and lashes appointment

According to her, everything happened in a way that left her genuinely touched and happy.

In the video she uploaded on TikTok via the handle yourgirlvictoria001, she explained that her man had quietly organised a visit to a beauty technician.

She narrated how he instructed her to cover her eyes as he guided her to the location, making sure she had no idea where they were headed.

When she eventually opened her eyes, she realised he had brought her to a professional who specialised in nail work and lash enhancements.

She confessed that the incident left her both excited and emotional, as it showed that he had taken time to think about something she truly wanted.

The video she posted captured several stages of the outing, including the moment she stepped into the shop and the period when the technician worked on her nails and lashes.

Lady captures the moment her man took her to a nail technician's shop. Photo credit: @yourgirlvictoria001/TikTok.

She emphasised how much joy she felt throughout, especially because it had all come as a surprise.

In her words:

"POV: My man surprised me with a nail and lashes appointment. Close your eyes and just..... I love you so much. If you like, go date person wey no love you. I was so happy. Credit to my man. I love it."

Reactions as man surprises girlfriend with nail appointment

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@FAVOUR said:

"Finally sees a Christian girl dating a Muslim guy cus I was thinking I’m d only one Christian girl dating a Muslim guy and to be honest they’re the best."

@mira baby said:

"First time in my life I agreed to "it's the thought that matter" and he's not rich yet omo you found a keeper so happy for you."

@ABI LI TY said:

"Congratulations your own better have never been surprised for my life before."

@HairByZee/Skincare said:

"The way he asked if she was okay and happy. We go start this love thing again o Gawd."

@𝐀𝐠𝐨𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐦 said:

“Do you like it?”, “Are you okay?” “Are you happy? Little things that really matter fr!!!!!"

@PEACE said:

"This is the sweetest thing ever he did it according to his capacity, but they're some jealous folks here."

@GIFT said:

"Awww if he wants to he’ll no matter how little it’s the thoughts & intentions behind it that matters. With this little when he have big he’ll do more."

@Genne_Sark said:

"Love this Nothing sweet pass an intentional man, even if he doesn’t have he tries his best to make you happy."

@sparkle star reacted:

"Am emotionally damage to do this, I pray I heal before meeting someone daughter, am not happy myself how will I make someone else happy."

@SBM_2.0 added:

"It’s funny how dis video made me cry! God bless u both with soo much happiness in Jesus name Amen."

See the post below:

Nigerian man surprises his lover

