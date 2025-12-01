A Nigerian woman in America cried out as her husband divorced after five years of marriage

She mentioned the amount she had to start over again with her two kids, opening up about her relocation

Her experience moved people to tears, as they advised her on what she should do after her marriage crashed

A Nigerian woman in the United States of America cried bitterly as she mourned the end of her five-year marriage.

She stated that she had to move to another state to start over again, sharing how much she had.

In a video by @dupeola_indy, the crying mother of two advised people about marriage.

She mentioned that she had only $3,000 (about N4.3 million) to start all over again.

Her video was captioned:

“Mourning my 5 years of marriage. Here I am thinking of that one hardest decision in my life. I relocated to another state of Indiana with my two kids to start life over again with $3k. Separation, divorce is something I wish no one.

“If you are not ready to be fully committed to one and another please and please don’t go into that union, I’m still dealing with depression ans anxiety. But I am on the road to healing.

I’m in your state Indiana please be good to me and my kids, hoping for a better future and and a better version of me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as US-based Nigerian mum divorces

Ikechukwu

Why not find a way to reconcile if you both feel remorse and not happy with the divorce no matter what so ever that has happened

Faye Fanitabila

It’s okay baby girl. I left my almost 8 year relationship with our two daughters and relocated to Indiana as well. I’m currently planning my wedding that’s happening this month. Things will always work out in your favor towards the end. Don’t cry. You got this ma

Uwashuga

But why are you relocating to another state with the children, I believe you were married is the child not his too, after a divorce a woman claims the kids, I wish more men would stop getting married, we gain absolutely nothing from marriage

cerisebleu8

At least you’re in the USA my sister. I’m in Africa with two kids too, I want to leave him but I don’t have nothing in my account yet. Still be grateful, your life is better than many women lives. Wishing all of us the best. Hugs

Leslie Duma

I feel for the man . Now he’s alone no kids, maybe depressed, with no one to sit with him in the silence. Walking away seems easy, but living with what’s left behind isn’t. Many men face this quietly, without support, while others get help and shelter.

ENGR. PROSPER said:

emotions no longer move me . I have come to understand that we all have a price to pay for our decisions I.e choices, character and lifestyle. And you can only judge after hearing both sides

