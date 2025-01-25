A Nigerian man who was based abroad got people talking after he announced his return to the country after 10 years

He stirred emotion when he shared a video that captured his heartwarming reunion with his daughter

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and questioned him about his stay in Europe

An abroad-based Nigerian man shared how he reunited with his daughter after many years.

He announced his return to the country, stating that he had been in Europe for 10 years.

She cried while reuniting with her father after 10 years. Photo: @babanero007

In a video by @babanero007, the man showed when he arrived in Nigeria.

Man reunites with daughter after 10 years

The man was pushing his luggage from the airport when he sighted his daughter from afar.

He left the luggage and hugged a man on his way while he was going to his daughter.

When he met his daughter, they both hugged each other in excitement.

Tears as father and daughter reunite

The man’s daughter could not hold her excitement as she jumped for joy.

She also wept as she looked at her father in admiration, causing the man to burst into tears.

He captioned the video:

“Seeing my lovely daughter for the first time after 10 years in Europe.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as father reunites with daughter

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and shared how it made them emotional.

Some also shared their similar experiences and desire to reunite with their kids.

@ICEQUEEN said:

"Only God knows when I will see my kids."

@Ibrahim Momoh Ebony said:

"Congratulations I can't wait to see my daughter too since 2017 I left her she's just a 6 months before I left home."

@laposh_place said:

"Why am I crying?"

@Gabvic_world said:

"Congratulations. This is my testimony soon oo. Cant wait to unite with hubby."

@u9nice Oluwadabira said:

"Who shed tears? I felt so emotional watching this what of ur wife sir."

Sy aderemi said:

"me self. 10 years ago now and I'm in lagos I haven't seen my daddy and mummy."

@QUEEN SHEBA said:

"Congratulations. I can't wait to see my kids someday too. It's just 7 months and it's as if it's been 7 months. I miss them so much."

@Ayinkeade 01 said:

"Am happy for you. Pray mine will not be dat long. before seeing my daughter again.2years now."

