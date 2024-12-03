US-based Nigerian Woman Reunites with Her Daughter After Two Years Apart, Heartwarming Video Trends
- A Nigerian woman based in the United States of America reunited with her daughter after being apart for two years
- The woman made a surprise visit to her daughter’s school, and the moment they reunited melted hearts
- Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the reunion and said they were moved to tears
The moment a woman reunited with her daughter after two years apart melted hearts on social media.
The woman was based in the United States and paid a surprise visit to her daughter’s school.
In the video shared by @mihames on TikTok, the woman arrived at her daughter’s school.
Tears as mother and daughter reunite after two years
The mum came behind the young girl when the daughter was seated in the school hall.
A picture was taken of the girl, and when she saw her mum behind her, she turned and was too stunned to speak.
She hugged her mum, and they both cried.
The video was captioned:
“Surprise visit to my daughter school after 2 years of not seeing each other. Very emotional moment. I feel bad she had to cry that much seeing me #singlemom.”
Reactions trails mother and daughter’s reunion after 2 years
@xpress_interior_decorations said:
"How I wish my late mom can just show up like dis and tell me it was all a prank dat she dint die."
@Sewtofitbyavril8thplace said:
"Whoever was looking after in your absence did a good job."
@Phebian said:
"I’ve never relayed more to a content, cried out my eyes watching this. I know you went for the best to give her a better life. I pray God ease your affairs."
