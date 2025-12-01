A young Nigerian lady made many people talk on social media after she shared a video of her conversation with her driver

She playfully told him to marry her and shared everything he said to her during their ride, as well as the things she told him

Many people who heard what he said have stormed the comment section of the post to talk about the man

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared what a driver told her when she asked him to marry her because she needed a husband

The said video has gone viral after she made it available online.

Young Nigerian lady shares funny conversation with driver online. For illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Tiktok/uju_pawpaw, Getty Images/Petri Oeschger

Source: Youtube

Lady shares funny conversation with driver

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared what a driver told her when she asked him to marry her because she needed a husband.

The video has gone viral after she made it available online, and many people who came across it also shared their thoughts.

The man's statement and how he handled the conversation made many men comment about him on the page.

According to a post she made on her page @uju_pawpaw via the popular social media platform TikTok, she added a caption to the post.

The caption read:

"Teased my Uber driver to marry me."

In the TikTok video, she engaged him in conversation and playfully asked him to marry her, but in response, he stylishly turned her down.

Nigerian lady goes viral after asking her driver to marry her. Photo source: Tiktok/uju_pawpaw

Source: TikTok

She told him:

"I'm a woman, no be man you be, come marry me abegi, dey find husband."

But the driver, being responsible, said:

"Maybe just be a sugar mummy."

She fired back, encouraging him to be bold and marry her:

"I dey tell you make you marry me, come marry me no be man you be."

He responded:

"Na me go dey give you money."

She asked him:

"Make I ask you, you no fit marry me, keep for house?"

He added:

"I dey whyne myself, hypertension go kill one."

She asked about his statement:

"How I go take give you hypertension?"

He explained why he couldn’t consider marrying her:

"Hee daily lifestyle alone is more than my monthly salary, look at her face na. Hee skin routine is more than my 3 months hustle."

She said

"Who tell you say I dey use cream? I carry my mama skin, na my mama skin I carry, I no dey do any skin routine."

He added:

"In this Lagos wey sun dey like this, your face dey without pimples, your eye white. People wey don see shege, their eye no dey white, you na correct odogwu. I can be your sugar boy, I go dey loyal, I swear to God, na you go dey take care of me."

They both exchanged a lot of words in the post, and people who watched the clip shared their thoughts about them.

Reactions as lady proposes marriage to driver

glambypreccy shared:

"I love when a man knows a woman is out of his league

Big_Noni:

"This sounds like joke but this is why a lot of guys are running away from marriage. They feel intimidated."

CLASSIC TRUST PROPERTIES wrote:

"The guy is actually saying the truth."

the leather man said:

"The worst mistake you can made as a man is to look down on yourself in any situation anywhere as a man be very proud of yourself."

blessabdul24 Video stressed:

"Bro is a senior gehgeh student."

brightcharles155 added:

"Person wey graduate from geh geh university with first class honor."

Keeimfootfits U noted:

"Sometimes guys run away from beautiful ladies, cos they believe their beautiful will attract wealthiest people, so they will try to avoid them to be free from heart attack."

Ekene Mbah stressed:

"if to say Adam reason like this uber guy this world for be a better place I for still they garden like this."

Angeluloaku wrote:

"I no fit talk to my driver while driving.. My life is more important than the gist. Abeg I no fit shout."

GOLD_EMPIRE shared:

"While laughing I was crying too for behind this whole jokes reality was said . Some part of this cruise hit me for I’m a victim of some part."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing her WhatsApp chat with a 20-year-old man who boldly asked her out. The lady expressed her surprise at the young man’s audacity.

Nigerian lady boldly woos trekking man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady boldly wooed a man she spotted trekking on the road. In a viral video, she trailed him in her car, calling him handsome and persistently offering him a lift.

Despite initially ignoring her, the man eventually got into her car and even shared his phone number with her. The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng