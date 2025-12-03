A young lady has vowed to find her father who travelled abroad several years when she was just two years old

The lady said she is going to look for her father, who she cannot even contact anymore, because his only contact got lost

According to her, her mother said her father loves them deeply, but many social media users are wondering why the man is not back yet

A lady said she has set out in search of her father, who travelled abroad many years ago and has not returned.

According to he lady, she was just two years old when her father left the country search of greener pastures abroad.

However, 16 years later, the man is yet to return home, making people to wonder what happened to him.

His daughter, Favour Princess who shared a post on TikTok said she wants to start looking for him.

She noted that her mother said her father has deep love for them but the only contacted they would have used to reach him is lost.

Her words:

"You think you can hurt me? My dad left the country 16 years ago when I was only 2, and all contact suddenly disappeared. According to my mum, he loved us deeply. I want to find him."

Favour said she is tired of waiting for her father to return, noting that she would go and look for her instead.

She noted:

"I’m tired of waiting for him to call us one day, I want to know my father, is he dead or alive? Is he fine?If this video go viral, I will do a story time about how he traveled, please like comment and share."

Reactions as lady searches for her father

@Nancy said:

"If you guys wanna find him you can go to his village someone must have his contact."

@chef blink said:

"Put up his picture here n tell TikTok to do their work n thanks me later."

@Inioluwa said:

"So sorry about that, do a deep dive on his name online and if you know where he traveled to you can start from there."

@No.1 PALM OIL VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"I really hope he’s not in jail, I pray you find him babe."

@Mide | Content Creator | SMM said:

"I hope you find him soon. I think you should post his pictures too."

@lovie_unfiltered said:

"I hope he is safe wherever he is."

@~Ivy<3! said:

"I hope you find him hale and hearty."

@Tina said:

"Go to village and ask about him thy will tell you everything about him."

@Gift vendor in Lags said:

"The Lord is your strength darling. You'll reach a height where you'll be able to find him in Jesus name Amen."

