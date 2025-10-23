A man trekking on the road was in disbelief as a Nigerian lady in a car wooed him and offered him a lift

In a trending video, the bold lady persisted and kept trailing the man as she appealed for him to enter her car

The man's reaction and the lady's bold effort triggered mixed reactions on social media and amused many

A Nigerian lady, @nelo_xx, has shown netizens how she boldly wooed a man she saw trekking on the road.

The lady, who was driving a car at the time of the incident, trailed the man, calling him handsome.

How lady wooed man trekking on road

The man looked at her, but kept walking, and ignored her calls to enter her car for a lift.

This did not deter the lady, who continued to pester him.

"Hey handsome! Hey handsome!

"How are you doing?

"Can I give you a lift?" she insisted, but the man smiled and kept walking.

She sought to know his name and promised to take him to his destination. She said it was not ideal that a good-looking man like him was trekking at night.

"You are looking good. Can I know you?

"What is your name?

"Get in the car, let me take you to where you are going.

"Let me give you a lift," she said.

The man eventually got into her car. Sharing a video of her encounter with the man on TikTok, the lady disclosed that he also gave her his phone number. She wrote:

"Guys! the handsome man gave me his number."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's encounter with man

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's bold move below:

DrJetas said:

"Dr kel nah handsome man not boy ooo."

hildingr Harry said:

"Fess fess I been think say e no go enter oo😂💔 this man don shame me😂 them call grown man like you fine boy😂🤣💔."

KingDavid623 said:

"I guess you are both husband and wife or Babe n Boo."

Oak said:

"That looks like Layi Ajayi Bembe road in Parkview estate."

Benita Ben said:

"Somebody papa na u Dey call handsome boy."

Ogbu Philip said:

"He'll never stop telling his friends."

Lady boldly woos bike man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had blown a bike man away by wooing him.

She called his attention, and when he arrived, he asked where she was going. She replied that she wasn't going anywhere but only wanted to speak to him. He was stunned at such a bold utterance from the woman, and asked if she was serious because he was just a bike man.

The lady insisted that he was her spec and she wasn't trying to be mysterious. She then mentioned that she noticed he had a ring on his finger and asked if he was married. She explained that she didn't want any fights with his wife over their love. Reacting to this, the bike man denied having a wife.

