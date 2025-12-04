A Nigerian man said he invited a lady from Abuja to Asaba and they spent some time in his apartment but he made a shocking discovery

According to the man, he was able to go through the lady's phone and he saw text messages that left him completely speechless

He discovered that he was not the only man the lady came to Asaba to see as she lined up three other men she also wanted to spend time with

A story shared by a Nigerian man who invited a woman to his house, is attracting many reactions on social media.

The man said he had invited the lady from Abuja to Asaba and they ended up spending some time in his apartment.

The man said the lady visited him and he decided to check her phone. Photo credit: TikTok/X/AsakyGRN.

However, that same night, the man discovered something that shocked him because he checked the lady's phone and accessed her text messages.

He found out that he was not the only man the lady intended to visit in Asaba. She had a line up of three other men. The video was reposted on X by @AsakyGRN.

"So this girl was controlling four men and she came to Asaba all the way from Abuja giving me hope that na me she come see."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady discovers his woman has other men

@stmajoraa said:

"Should not be your problem. You have collected yours. Pass her to the other brothers in peace."

@Govmentson said:

"A grown up man going through his visitors message That’s so disrespectful."

@LoveNemesisX said:

"No be this guy talk the Ago palace women story? If na him, na so so lie e sabi."

@AmazingJaypee said:

"And you have the courage to stand on a ring light making video."

@MistaSam_ said:

"This is not a new thing bro, she is your baby when she’s inside your house. The moment she steps out of your house, she is for the next bidder."

@SavannaConnect said:

"Omo you weren’t the lucky one you were the warm-up exercise before the main events."

@crypto_psalm said:

"I fit shock you say na 6 guys na only 4 you see and after she don see all of them, she go still jam some new once’s for the ASABA."

@Aiamnitrogen said:

"How sure are you that you are the first person she choose?Girl wey come excursion."

@Yanfiey said:

"Stop crying jare. She came to tender for you and you have collected your 3 points. Let her go bro."

random guy on the internet

@KharayKrayKray said:

"Concurrency is when an OS (operating system) can handle many tasks at once, but not necessarily at the exact same time. It works by pending one task and switching to another, letting each task make progress bit by bit."

