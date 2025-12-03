A little girl went viral online after she told her mother that she did not want to go to school anymore

A video that went viral online showed the girl sitting in a room after she was dressed for school

According to her, she has been going to school for many days and deserved to take some time off

A little girl stirred funny reactions on social media after she refused to go to school.

The funniest part is that the girl actually gave her mother one reason why she had to take some time off from school.

The mother said her daughter did not want to go to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessreign13.

Source: TikTok

The hilarious video which showed the girl sitting in a living room was posted by @princessreign13.

Princess had already dressed the little girl for school but she refused to go, noting that he has been going to school for a long time and deserved some rest.

The video is captioned:

"She said she won't go to school again because she has gone to school plenty times, how do I explain to her that she has not even started."

Girl said she has been going to school and she deserves rest. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessreign13.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby refuses to attend school

@Rose Billion's said:

"When pikin don dey refuse school, please ask her questions, hope she is not been bullied or hope teacher is not doing anything to her."

@Traceyblaze said:

"Mine of 2 years plus said she is tired of going to school cuz her hand is paining her to copy note."

@Lucreez Peters said:

"This is just the tip of it baby."

@Maria Roza said:

"Mine told me you also will start going there if you think it's easy."

@MK said:

"Sometimes waking them up at that early hours in the morning to bath them is always most of their problems."

@Christine said:

"I'm a teacher, Once I told my son to stay in class not 2 keep coming to me, he said, "But why you teachers keep wandering around the whole school?"

@Nickname said:

"I asked my 4 year nephew why he is not in school he said he has finished learning."

@Rifhanna said:

"I once told my niece that she can be going to school for now once she clock 25 she should stop omo since then she has been counting her age."

@jazmino094 said:

"️I let my daughter rest some days if she doesn’t feel like going. She says kids are so loud and makes her uncomfortable."

@moreenbae said:

"Mine told me that... she's going to school for the whole term nonstop she wants to finish at once and rest."

@Graceful said:

"Mine told me he's doing nothing in class just sitting and looking at the teacher everyday."

