A Nigerian lady has made her WhatsApp chat with a younger man public after he boldly asked her out

The lady marvelled at the 20-year-old's audacity, noting that he is the same age as her younger brother

Many social media users defended the young man after reading their chats, stating that age is just a number

Mixed reactions have followed a Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chat with a 20-year-old man wooing her.

The lady, who clocks 23 by October, faulted the man for asking her out, saying he and her younger brother are of the same age.

"Is the audacity for me? 20 yrs old boy way him and my junior bro b mate," she wrote on TikTok as she displayed their chat.

In the chat, the young man expressed his desire to date her, a proposition she quickly dismissed, advising him to focus on himself.

According to the lady, he doesn't need to be in a relationship at the moment.

"The best thing u can do now is to focus on yourself.

"U don't need relationship okay? U are still tender," she replied him.

Read their chats in the video below:

People criticise lady after reading the chat

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

🦇 ÊVÎł 😈FÅMØÙS 🦇 said:

"For just 23 way you be 😂😂 you don dey tell 20 make him focus on him life say him no need relationship shuuuu you too do oooo."

Kendra 🦋🌸💫 said:

"Girl what is this ? See guts oh."

Francis said:

"You de give am advice make he focus on him self because of 3 years nawaa."

JONGSU said:

"And u think 💭 if that guy guild!!! He go Dey find ur type with ur all back."

ALI AYOOLA said:

"If na lamine yamal nw,he no go be small boy,anyways make he chase value before him go dey chase women."

loner🦅👿 said:

"Must you post it here online...you too behave mature, after all guys don regect you b4....I come in peace."

Classical boii said:

"So for your village now, person way reach 20 years never reach to date girl?"

emmer benz said:

"On a norm before 3yrs difference no go far bur the boy self dey talk like an immature boy e never reach that 20yrs look am well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 28-year-old lady had posted her WhatsApp chats involving a younger man who asked her out.

Older lady who married Nigerian man speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an older lady who married a Nigerian man three years ago had opened up about their marital life.

The lady noted that they never had a wedding or have rings, and that they only registered their marriage and went home as a couple. She added that they decided to save towards their relocation and start a family together. Her post read partly:

"1. It’s our anniversary today. We’re three years married and we never had a wedding. And we don’t have rings. We registered our marriage and went home and that was it. We decided to put our savings towards relocating and starting our family together..."

Source: Legit.ng