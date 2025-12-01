Nigerian Lady Falls in Love With Her Landlady's Son, Marries Him

A Nigerian lady shared the story of how she met her husband and the video is trending and getting many reactions on TikTok

The lady said the person she married is the son of the landlady who gave her a place to stay when she was in school

According to her, she did not know how her husband got her number but they would later fall in love and get married

A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after she shared how she met the man that would later become her husband.

The lady said before she married her man, she was already living in his house without knowing it.

Source: TikTok

According to @peace_diary5, the man she married is a son to the landlady who gave her an apartment to live in while in school.

She said it happened during her final year in school when she moved out of campus hostels and started living out-campus.

She got an apartment which belonged to a woman who had five sons. However, all the woman's children were not around.

Peace said her landlady's first son later came back and somehow, managed to get her phone number.

Initially, Peace said she was not interested when they started talking but later, she gave the young man a chance.

Also, she said what convinced her to accept the young man was the way his mother treated her as she did not collect rent from her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries her landlady's son

@KAREEMOT said:

"I came from part 2 bcus of those comment. I love good things."

@Cassy’s kitchen said:

"Aww I will love to hear how everything went, that means your former landlady is now your mother Inlaw."

@POLO AND VINTAGE SHIRTS IN PH said:

"Love nwantintin ohh. See me shining my teeth while watching the video."

@The Damilola | Story & Healing said:

"Compound mates turned married couple."

@oluchi said:

"I'm patiently waiting for the part 2 cause the story is interesting. Love story too dey sweet me."

@TEMU CELEB black & white said:

"Omoo try complete this story Abeg I need hear everything Abeg."

@Femmefinds aesthetics calabar said:

"I wonder how I go take see my own husband oo."

@Ify_bliss said:

"Part two abeg so mumy kamsi walker kurukere with landlady son."

@TEE_AMBBY said:

"I so much believe this story of how people meet dere partners 💯but ur story never finish oo."

@The Only Child Community said:

"God is this a sign, I need to move out of my house maybe I’ll find husband."

@biebie_london said:

"Abeg part two abeg…this one Dey sweet me…why kamsi Dey fast forward."

