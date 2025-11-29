A Nigerian lady pranked her younger sister that she was leaving her marriage, claiming that her husband maltreated her

She posted the screen recording of their chats and shared how her sister’s unexpected response affected her

The video went viral on social media, and people shared what their siblings would have done in such a case

A lady shared her sister’s response after pranking her about having issues in her marriage.

She screen-recorded their WhatsApp chat and posted her sister’s unexpected response online.

Lady Pranks Younger Sister About Leaving Her Marriage, Gets Unexpected Reply: “Her Words Broke Me”

Source: TikTok

In a video by @jesus_babygirl25 on TikTok, the lady posted her chat with her sister.

She captioned the post:

"POV: I pranked my kid sis about leaving my marriage and her words broke me. God truely blessed me with a kind little sis! Oh my God! I felt so emotional,to think that if it was actually true I really have a shoulder to lean on! She wouldn’t eat anything to hurt me or hubby! I love you girl,and she said she has a plan,we will get to find out the plan in part if this goes viral!."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady sister's response to prank

nyinyechi

My younger sister would have ignored my message and come with a bus to the house the next morning 😂… sis:I tell you say I no like that boy, you no Dey see as him head be?

sasha bakes planet🌏🎂🎂

are you sure you are not mistaken my little bro to your sis because their words are the same. 😂😂 mine will be like go nd sleep and relax ur brain when you wokeup continue ur marriage

Ikechukwu

This reminds me of wen my elder sis called me and told me her husband is maltreating her and she need money Omo I end call sent her money enter bike go dia house, as I got there she burst laf that it was a prank lol

user5832699310724

your sister na calm person if my sister by now he don drop my husband 1000 voice note and she for don send me transport money Incase I no get

Mama Adriana

It's good and bad at the same time,,, just assume it was true does it mean that you would be forced to stay n make things even when it's unbearable? Will they really want you safe or you rather save the image at the expense of your wellbeing?

Prettie

I hace no time for all that conversation..my sista is here with me already after the first text

Source: Legit.ng