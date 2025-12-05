A Nigerian lady who rejected a man's proposal is under fire from him as he sent her a scathing voice message on Whatsapp

The lady has shared the voice message online so that netizens can hear the things the man said to her after the rejection

According to the lady, the man was angered by the fact that she had collected two perfumes from him before rejecting his proposal

A Nigerian man got angry after he proposed to a lady and the lady rejected him.

His anger boiled over as he mentioned that the lady wanted perfumes worth N200k, but it is not clear if he bought them for her.

The lady said the man asked her to marry him and rejected the proposal.

It was the lady, @amaka_uniqueblack, who shared the story online and also posted a voice note she got from the man.

According to Amaka, said the marriage proposal was fake. She wondered why the man was finding it difficult to accept her rejection.

Her words:

"I rejected his fake marriage proposal and he got angry because he got two perfume for me. Why do men finds it difficult to accept rejection?"

In his voice note, the man was livid with anger as he lambasted Amaka. He said Amaka does not measure up to the type of woman he should be talking to.

The man lambasted the lady with angry words.

Listen to the voice note below:

Reactions as man lambasts lady who rejected him

@Victor ( project manager) said:

"Sincerely speaking a lot of us men don't know how to deal with rejection.....man how can you be this proud bro."

@ODOGWU FACO said:

"He's actually saying the truth though."

@sheismimii_ said:

"So he considers his staff as animals?? Time don reach for you guys to dey add pictures of these men make we avoid them at all cost."

@Noraeke.01 said:

"My own is hope you gave him a reply that will put him in his position?"

@Empress Julian said:

"I’m proud of you girl, imagine ending with this kind of man as a husband? Tueh."

@Fynmimi said:

"He sound like someone I know pls is his name Obioma or Christian."

@Afia Barcelona 2.0 said:

"And why do they suddenly realize their worth after they get rejected?"

@CHRISTABEL said:

"Na Abuja or lagos base guy be this nothing you wan tell me."

@TOP STRIPLASH VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"He Dey Abuja ke? Add his picture abeg. I no get strength."

@Unapologetically Me said:

"Ukwu Ene??? Girl please where did you meet it???"

@CROSS RIVER STATE GIRL said:

"He sent 10k for me and said I was supposed to come to his house and wash his clothes and clean everywhere, I just block am."

@Vivian Godian said:

"Some men can’t just accept rejection, but this particular one don mad before."

