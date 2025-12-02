A Nigerian lady is set to get married to a man who she met one day when she was returning home from her boyfriend's place

According to the lady, she met the who would later be her husband when she was travelling from Lagos to Abuja and they kicked things off

Now, the man has concluded plans to get married to her as he has proposed married to her, a moment that was captured in a heartwarming video

The wedding bells are ringing for a Nigerian lady who is set to get married to a man who is after her heart.

The lady shared the heartwarming news on social media where she also disclosed how she met her man.

The lady said she met her fiancé on transit. Photo credit: TikTok/@mimiabbas7.

In a post she made to celebrate her engagement, the lady, known on TikTok as @mimiabbas7 said she met the man one year ago.

Mimi said she met the man one day when she was on transit from Lagos to Abuja.

She noted that she was on her way from her boyfriend's place when she met her real heartthrob.

According to Mimi, on the day she met her fiancee, he told her that he was going to marry her.

Her words:

"I said yes to the man I met on my way back from my boyfriend's place. One year ago , I met this man on transit from Lagos to Abuja, after chatting a little, baba said “I will marry you “ It’s one year later and man is really serious."

The lady said she met her man while returning home from her boyfriend's place. Photo credit: TikTok/@mimiabbas7.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how she met her man

@Queencurvy said:

"Mumu me for tell him that day that am in a relationship…see where my good girl bring me single mother."

@kosi_szn0 said:

"Guysss someone stopped me today,he was in a car I asked him to come down if he wants to talk to me."

@Unik gal said:

"All introverts wakeup from bed let us have evening walks abeg."

@Boatemaa said:

"May we not waste our time on things that doesn't belong us."

@Divine Perry said:

"Na this kind story dey sweet girls... See as them dey happy for here."

@Smashy varieties said:

"I dey inside church Abeg even if nah insult bring me back make I fit read comments well Abeg."

@MATHEW_DA KOGI_BOY said:

"As a guy no date girl were her age don go far if you never ready to marry her else she go leave you marry who ready."

@Let’s be friends said:

"First thing tomorrow morning I’ll board a transit to Abuja😒😒 who knows maybe I’ll meet my Mr right."

