Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2026 UTME Top Scorer of Osun School Score Over 340 as 15 Other Students Perform Well, Results Trend
People

2026 UTME Top Scorer of Osun School Score Over 340 as 15 Other Students Perform Well, Results Trend

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • A Facebook post showed the photos of 15 students from St Anthony's Catholic High School who scored high marks in the 2025 UTME
  • One of the students, identified as Ajadi Adekunle, emerged as the top scorer in the Ilesa-based school with a mark of over 340
  • The school principal mentioned that the results were a product of experienced teachers and a structured learning environment

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A Facebook user, Olasinde Victor, has published the photographs of 15 students from St Anthony's Catholic High School, Ilesa, who achieved impressive scores in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Among the top performers, Ajadi Adekunle led the group with an exact score of 347.

Osun school celebrates as top scorer gets over 340 marks
2026 UTME: Osun school celebrates UTME top scorer, posts his brillaint result. Photo: Olasinde Victor
Source: TikTok

Principal attributes success to discipline

In a statement attached to the viral photos, the school principal, Rev. Fr. Cyril Kayode Oni, explained that the high marks were not a result of chance.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He noted that the institution maintains a tradition of excellence through dedication and academic discipline.

Read also

JAMB: Anambra school celebrates as 11 students score over 300 in 2026 UTME, top scorer gets 353

Rev. Fr. Cyril Kayode Oni said:

"The outstanding performance of our students in the recent JAMB examinations speaks volumes about the quality of education, discipline, and dedication we uphold. With top scores such as 347, 298, and 291, alongside numerous other impressive results, our students have demonstrated academic excellence that places them among the best".

The principal further mentioned that the school focuses on instilling moral values that prepare the children for life beyond higher institutions.

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to students' performance

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the students' post below:

Dada Bukola said:

"Am proud of St Anthony catholic high school anytime any day,forward ever backward never in Jesus name ,kudos to the amazing teachers and big congratulations to these lovely students"

Sarah Abosede Ajala said:

"Congratulations to them all. More success in Jesus name"

Seun Olayiwola said:

"Congratulations"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Read also

JAMB: Lagos school celebrates as 19 students perform well in 2026 UTME, 2 boys score over 340

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Nina dramas Utme Rick ness Eid al fitr Kyle filipowski