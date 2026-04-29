A Facebook post showed the photos of 15 students from St Anthony's Catholic High School who scored high marks in the 2025 UTME

One of the students, identified as Ajadi Adekunle, emerged as the top scorer in the Ilesa-based school with a mark of over 340

The school principal mentioned that the results were a product of experienced teachers and a structured learning environment

A Facebook user, Olasinde Victor, has published the photographs of 15 students from St Anthony's Catholic High School, Ilesa, who achieved impressive scores in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Among the top performers, Ajadi Adekunle led the group with an exact score of 347.

2026 UTME: Osun school celebrates UTME top scorer, posts his brillaint result. Photo: Olasinde Victor

Source: TikTok

Principal attributes success to discipline

In a statement attached to the viral photos, the school principal, Rev. Fr. Cyril Kayode Oni, explained that the high marks were not a result of chance.

He noted that the institution maintains a tradition of excellence through dedication and academic discipline.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Kayode Oni said:

"The outstanding performance of our students in the recent JAMB examinations speaks volumes about the quality of education, discipline, and dedication we uphold. With top scores such as 347, 298, and 291, alongside numerous other impressive results, our students have demonstrated academic excellence that places them among the best".

The principal further mentioned that the school focuses on instilling moral values that prepare the children for life beyond higher institutions.

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to students' performance

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the students' post below:

Dada Bukola said:

"Am proud of St Anthony catholic high school anytime any day,forward ever backward never in Jesus name ,kudos to the amazing teachers and big congratulations to these lovely students"

Sarah Abosede Ajala said:

"Congratulations to them all. More success in Jesus name"

Seun Olayiwola said:

"Congratulations"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng