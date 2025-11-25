A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing what happened days following the deadly attack in Kwara State

She recently reacted to the tragic incident and spoke about what happened to a member of her family and her children

Days after the attack, she shared good news, and her video has gone viral online because of what she revealed

A Nigerian lady whose sister and three kids were recently kidnapped in the deadly attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara state, has gone viral online as she shares unexpected news and rolls on the floor.

This is contained in a series of posts she made available on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Relative shares emotional post

The young woman had recently trended online days ago over the tragic incident in Eruku, Kwara state, where some people were killed and about 38 others abducted.

Reacting to the news, she mentioned that her sister was kidnapped as well as her three kids and made several other statements in a report published by Legit.ng.

Several days after her video went viral, she shared an update about the story as she rolled on the floor and made some statements.

According to a post she made available on her page @theadeliciouss101 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she could be seen on the floor rolling while explaining the reason behind her act.

In the TikTok video, she spoke in Yoruba, and her words, when translated to English, read:

"Thank you sir, we're grateful sir. So we wouldn't pay ₦50m, we wouldn't pay ₦10m. Governor Abdulrazak, thank you."

"My mother has been crying, now I'm at peace. I can't travel, I can't work, I can't eat. They said we can come and check them in ilorin, they said they've been brought to ilorin.

She made the statement and many others in reaction to the news of the release of the individuals who were kidnapped by bandits during the deadly attack.

She thanked the governor of Kwara state and other individuals who helped to secure the release of the victims.

As her post made its way online, concerned individuals who came across the post stormed the comments to rejoice with her.

Reactions as relative shares video

TOMISIN added:

"Wow…congratulations glory be to God. everything by me noted. congratulations to you am so happy for you."

Ennytoyin stressed:

"Oluwa e seeeee."

olaworejanet said:

"Oluwa seun oooooo."

I B K shared:

"Ohh my God congratulations oo am so so happy sis."

mummy Dee wrote:

"Oluwa seun amo loore oo Oluwa atunbo maa gbakoso oo."

Bisola Origami stressed:

"Congratulation to you ma. you said it ooooo you said ur mand was telling you dat if we can pray there we realizing them. congratulations once again."

OLAWALE noted:

"Alhamdulillah ROBLI ALAIMEEN Congratulations."

mummy Nimotalahi said:

"Congratulations oooo hallelujah am very happy for you."

