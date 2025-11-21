A Nigerian lady who recently graduated from a popular Nigerian university has gone viral online because of what she said

She shared a video from the university convocation ceremony and made a sensitive statement that got people’s attention

What she said about the students she saw moved people emotionally as she shared her personal story in the viral video

A Nigerian lady who is a graduate of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, trends online after she shared her regret following what she saw at the school auditorium.

She shared the post on her page, and many individuals who came across her post have reacted to it and motivated her.

UNILORIN graduate trends online

She made the post because of what she saw in the university auditorium on convocation day.

According to a post she made available on her page, @kwinni_kwanna, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned that she regretted something.

She explained why she had a regret in the video she added, which also contained a caption.

The caption of the TikTok she shared on her page explains that she regretted not being among the individuals who were displayed on a big screen inside the auditorium and celebrated with motivational music.

Her caption read:

"The moment they started playing this song for the best graduating students, I com dey regret why I quick give up on first class."

She wrote this in the TikTok video and also added a description below.

The description read:

"No even first class in my department to show you how tough the course is… LINGUISTICS."

As she made the post, individuals who saw what she shared stormed the comment page to speak about her statement.

Reactions as lady shares touching video

A muslimah noted:

"Let me just tell you the bitter truth,brilliancy is a natural gift,if u like reads for 20 hours u go still forget what you read if you're not created."

Alhaji Yabagi added:

"If your parents are here, your own don finish."

NO1 FABRICS& RTW IN ILORIN stresed:

"See them, no time for makeup because they are after their future not validation."

jennietalksfootabll

"Linguistics is soo hard . Doing semantics and sociolinguistics is soo draining."

Hauwajeedarh01 added:

"This video really encouraged me,just got admission into university department of linguistics but thinking is useless course and people are not doing."

@Julicook2 stressed:

"I see myself like this in 2028 if God willing."

Proudmumof1 shared:

"i almost gave up on it in 2nd year, but thanks to my Friend who kept on encouraging me not to give up, finally graduated with a first class."

Toyorcee noted:

"The course I’m studying presently, make we no lie the course too hard."

Queen Success noted:

"i gave up in 2nd year and now i want it, but i feel it's a bit late already, in second class upper, linguistics."

Basiroh said:

"Linguistics can be interesting and at the same time requires lots of energy. Attaining first class wasn’t even part of the plan from onset but I saw myself walking down the lane. Graduated with a 4.48 GPA and I must say Linguistics is a hard knot to crack. Whether you have first class or not, as far as you graduate; Dear….You are a Champion."

