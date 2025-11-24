A Nigerian doctor is trending on social media after sharing a picture of the victims of the Eruku Church incident

In the post, he highlighted what he noticed in the picture, sparking reactions from many users. His post has since gone viral

This comes days after the tragic attack on a church in Kwara State, which left many people shocked and mourning

A Nigerian doctor who recently went viral after he cried out over the abduction of his cousin in the Eruku Church attack has shared an update about his cousin.

This is contained in a post he made available on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Man shares information about family

Before now, individuals had taken to social media to cry out over the said attack, which allegedly led to the death of some individuals and the kidnapping of many others.

After the incident, a video surfaced online that confirmed the incident in a report published by Legit.ng.

In the midst of the online reaction to the deadly attack, a man whose cousin was part of those kidnapped during the said attack has shared an update on his page.

According to a post he made available on his page @popoolaadaniel via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he spoke about his cousin.

He shared a picture and some words that better describe it. In his words, he mentioned that his cousin is in the picture he attached to the post, as he is now freed by the kidnappers alongside others.

His statement:

"A picture of some of the rescued victims of CAC Eruku, Kwara State abduction. Thank God and Thank You All. The boy in the middle is my cousin I spoke about."

Before now, he had taken to his page to cry out over the incident. In a post he made on November 18, he shared:

"My two aunties were kidnapped in this video, the old woman running slowly is my grandma.... Please @HQNigerianArmy @PoliceNG Help !!!!"

As he made this known on his page, individuals who came across his post stormed his comments page to speak their minds.

Reactions as doctor speaks about attack

@folztheguhdguy said:

"Omooo, Thank God o. Were the terrorists killed or was there a bargain to set them free?"

@ayodav234 noted:

"Thank God, I pray they get proper rehabilitation."

@rita_oba stressed:

"God abeg ooh."

