A young Nigerian man whose relative was one of those kidnapped by bandits during the attack has shared an update

The young man claimed his relative was among those taken during the church attack in Eruku, Kwara State

He also shared an update regarding the alleged ransom paid to the kidnappers and spoke about what had happened to his family member

A Nigerian man whose cousin was among those kidnapped by bandits in the recent attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State, has shared good news and also spoke about the alleged ransom demand.

This is contained in a post made available on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Nigerian man opens up about relative affected by church attack. Photo source: Twitter/instruvoice

Source: Twitter

Relative speaks out after church attack

The said attack was carried out by bandits on the church, and a few individuals were reported to have been killed, while several others were kidnapped in the church based in Kwara state.

As the incident made its way online, many individuals immediately reacted to it and shared their thoughts about the event on social media.

Days after the incident, an individual whose relative was one of those kidnapped by the bandits shared an update on his page.

According to a post he made available on his page, @instruvoice_shared, what happened to his relative, who was among those kidnapped by the bandits.

He also spoke about ransom in regard to the incident.

Speaking about his relative, he shared an update on his page in a post which read:

"My cousin sister was kidnapped on Tuesday at CAC Eruku church. She was released today. Thank you Jesus."

He made the post days after he had initially cried out online about the attack.

He mentioned that his cousin sister is part of those released by the bandits after the kidnapping incident.

Family member gives update on recent church attack in Kwara. Photo source: Twitter/instruvoice

Source: Twitter

Speaking about the ransom, he was asked by a user who claimed a specific amount was paid.

The user @Djoka777 asked:

"So una pay dem 100M?"

In response, the man said:

"No money was paid."

He made several statements in the post, and as it made its way online, people who saw it took to the comments page to react.

Reactions as relative shares update

@King_Afam stressed:

"Thank God. But did they kill or at least catch her kidnappers?"

@ojedeji_babs stressed:

"Ogooooo ni fun Olorun loke Orun... Ori wa o kuku ni gbabode loruko JESU. Olorun yio da si Oro orilede yi, yio si ran iranlowo si wa lati Oke Orun wa, eyi ti o tayo iranlowo oke okun, igba itura yio tunbo pads towa wa, awa ni ao si bori loruko Jesu. E ku yiyo Olorun o."

@Etoo_OAU wrote:

"Wait, we no even hear anything..na just the released or rescued. In between thank God she is back with the family."

@callhimcyrus noted:

"Everyone whose relative was kidnapped in the past week and returned this week has gotten really defensive when asked to elaborate on the terms of their release. WF WERE YOU GUYS TOLD TO NOT TALK ABOUT. WHAT IS HAPPENING TO MY COUNTRY."

@LaadyB__ shared:

"I don't understand, your cousin sister was kidnapped but you went to sell moi moi the other, took photos & posted it. Now you are saying "thank you Jesus" omo e get as e be ooo."

@anasuachara added:

"Even in dark times, hope and faith can guide you like a light through the night. Her safe return shows that patience, prayer, and care can bring relief and joy after fear."

@Rielle212 stressed:

"Hope she’s being medically examined and booked to see a child psychologist??"

@bangerofwords said:

"Pls try to dey complete your sentence make we know, after the ransome is paid or what?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the sister-in-law of the pastor of the Eruku church shared an emotional post online hours after the deadly attack.

Nigerian woman cries out over Eruku attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian woman went viral after opening up about the Eruku church attack, explaining that her cousin and her baby were among those taken during the incident.

Her emotional post quickly drew sympathy and prayers from Nigerians online, with many begging authorities to act fast and bring them home safely.

Source: Legit.ng