The Catholic community in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna state has been throwing into mourning

Bandits killed Reverend Father Slyvester Okechukwu after kidnapping him from his house on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

The state police public relations officer, Mansir Hassan, shared more details about the tragic incident

Kaduna state - Armed bandits have killed a kidnapped Catholic priest, Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State.

Father Okechukwu was abducted from his home at about 9pm on Tuesday, March 4 in the Kaura local government area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, said the deceased killed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 5, which coincided with Ash Wednesday.

As reported by Channels Television, Shanet made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

“After being taken by his abductors, we regret to inform you that Fr Sylvester was cruelly killed in the early hours of today, the 5th of March 2025, Ash Wednesday. It is yet to be determined why he was killed."

The deceased was the priest in charge of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Tachira, in the local government area.

Fr. Okechukwu was born on December 11, 1980, and was ordained a priest of the Catholic Church on February 11, 2021.

It was gathered that Fr. Okechukwu was first kidnapped from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fadan Kono, Kauru LGA in December 2022.

The kidnappers later released him after three days in captivity.

The state Police spokesman, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the tragic incident said the command have taken action.

Hassan said officers have been deployed to the area and to the neighbouring communities to arrest the masterminds of the murder of the priest.

in a similar incident, Legit.ng reported that bandits attacked and killed the acting chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Katsina state.

The terrorists killed Alhaji Amadu Surajo with three others in the late hours of Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday.

Surajo's two wives and his daughter, who is a university undergraduate were also kidnapped during the deadly attack.

Catholic priest, Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu was first kidnapped in 2022.

Legit.ng also reported that tragedy struck in Pandogari Community, Rafi local government area of Niger state after armed bandits attacked the area.

The terrorists killed a vigilante and kidnapped six teenage girls during the attack on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

One of the residents said armed bandits have been attacking the community since the alleged negotiation with Governor Uba Sani-led Kaduna state government.

Bandits kill vigilantes, kidnap village head’s son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than three local vigilantes were killed by bandits in Maraban Agyaro village in Kaduna state.

The bandits also kidnapped the son of the village head when he went to fetch sand close on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Seven motorcycles were burnt and the bandits ran away with five after attacking the community on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

