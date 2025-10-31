Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya was killed and over 20 church members were abducted in Farin Dutse, Kaduna

Bandits stormed the community at dawn, firing sporadically and causing residents to flee into nearby bushes

HEKAN called for prayers and urged security agencies to rescue those kidnapped and address the continuous attacks

Farin Dutse, Kaduna state — The United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN/HEKAN) has raised the alarm over the killing of Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya and the abduction of more than 20 persons during a violent attack in Farin Dutse, Kauru Local Government Area.

Kaduna attack sparks panic in community

Kaduna state wakes to horror as bandits launch a violent assault on a prominent church. Photo credit: Contribution/Kola Sulaiman

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 28 October, when heavily armed bandits stormed the community, firing sporadically and sending residents fleeing into nearby bushes.

Several villagers, including worshippers at the HEKAN Church, were abducted.

Kaduna: Church condemns attack as callous and inhumane

In his statement, the President of HEKAN Reverend Dr. Amos Kiri described the attack as “callous, inhumane, and wicked” expressing his profound sadness at the attack on the clergy and the Christian communities in the area.

“With a very heavy heart, on behalf of the HEKAN Headquarters, we are compelled to inform the world of the tragic event that happened in Farin Dutse, Kauru LGA, where our pastor and other individuals in the area were attacked by bandits,” Dr. Kiri declared.

Pastor killed after leaving hiding place

Citing a field report from Rev. Dauda Gambo, Chairman of the HEKAN Kauru District Church Council, Dr. Kiri explained that Reverend Kambasiya and others initially hid in a farm, Punch reported.

Believing the attackers had left, the pastor emerged, only to be shot in the back and killed instantly.

“The bullet pierced through his chest, and he died instantly. His remains have been deposited in a morgue, and we are consulting with his family on burial arrangements,” the statement said.

Aattacks on HEKAN communities

Dr. Kiri remembered previous attacks, saying some of the previous attacks included the abduction of approximately 50 individuals, including the HEKAN pastor Francis Lawal, who passed away in captivity. This happened on the 4th of December 2024.

On 19 October 2025, four members of the HEKAN Kakude Local Church were kidnapped and are still in captivity.

“The attacks our members have been undergoing in Kauru are worrying. We urge the concerned authorities to go after the bandits and rescue the kidnapped. The families of the victims are going through a lot in trying to come to terms with the trauma,” he said.

Church calls for prayers and government intervention

Bandits Brutally Kill Powerful Kaduna Pastor, Take Many Church Members Into Captivity. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Dr. Kiri appealed to Nigerians to pray for the families that lost loved ones as well as those still held captive.

“We, as the church of HEKAN, request that you pray with us for the family, the church, and the community during the current trying time. In addition to that, we pray that God will involve himself in the affairs of our country and stop the incessant killings and kidnappings,” the clergyman said.

The church has confirmed that it had officially informed the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Northern States and the state of Kaduna as well as the Divisional Police Station in Kauru of the tragic event, Vanguard reported.

