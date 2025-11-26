A Nigerian man has gone viral online after sharing a post on his Facebook page about the deadly attack on a church

He mentioned what happened at the church in Eruku, Kwara state, and asked some important questions no one has answered

Many people who read the post immediately stormed the comments section to react to the big questions he asked the government

A Nigerian man has asked critical questions in reaction to the deadly attack on a church located in Eruku, Kwara state, where some individuals were said to have been killed and about 38 other worshippers kidnapped.

This is coming days after the tragic incident was reported.

Man shares post online asking about Eruku church victims. Photo source: Facebook/Samuel O. Ajayi

Source: Facebook

Nigerian man reacts to Eruku church attack

Recall that Legit.ng had recently published a news report confirming the incident and published a story that contains a video showing the horrific event.

While another news report by Legit.ng has also confirmed the release of the 38 victims from the kidnappers' den, an individual has asked some critical questions regarding the recent activities of bandits.

According to a post he made available on his page, Samuel O. Ajayi via a popular social media platform, Facebook, he shared his thoughts about the kidnapping incident in Eruku.

In a post he made available on his Facebook page, he asked questions about how the release of the victims was made possible by the government and if a ransom was paid.

His statement:

"Were those 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku RELEASED? Were they RESCUED? Were they RANSOMED? Were they 'forcefully' RESCUED?"

After asking a few questions, he spoke about how it feels seeking the victims’ release and went ahead to ask more questions.

"You see, the emotions of seeing 'abductees' returning to their loved ones always prevent us from asking critical questions."

"It's only in our country that kidnap victims are 'rescued' without anyone saying how they were rescued."

"If you RESCUED kidnap victims, then there was likely to have been an exchange of fire in which kidnappers were either neutralised or arrested."

"But now, we are hearing of kidnap victims regaining their freedom without any word about the kidnappers. And all of us rejoice and leave critical questions hanging."

Man questions government over release of 38 kidnapped worshippers. Photo source: Facebook/Samuel O. Ajayi

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the act of the government in securing the release of the victims, he asked more questions.

"Were they arrested? Were they killed? Or was ransom paid to secure the release of the victims?"

"As long as kidnap victims are rescued but nothing is heard about the kidnappers, we are just a gunshot away from another round of abductions."

He concluded that as long as the kidnappers are not arrested, there's likely to be another attack.

Many individuals who read what he said reacted to it via comments.

Reactions as man questions government

Olusola said:

"Sir, those people that pay the ransom should start preparing for another one bcoz something is fishing I don't know how you rescue victims without anyone been arrested or killed or maybe the rescuer and the kidnerpers plan the hole thing together."

Oluwasegun wrote:

"When you talk the Ronu's will come up with a narrative that you are sad hearing the news of there return."

Sunkanmi noted:

"It's obvious that ransoms were paid, thereby indirectly financing future operations. That's scary!"

Cathy stressed:

"People are asking critical questions but who thinks he owes Nigerians any accountability? No one! Instead they will gaslight you and say why are you not rejoicing? Why are you asking? You want PBAT to fail that is wh6 bla bla bla...out leaders know what they are doing."

Tomi said:

"These are the questions I asked someone on that Sunday when the new of their freedom was released by the Governor but it wasn't seen as relevant. The truth is that they paid ransome but didn't want the world to know. This is the practice that turned kidnapping to a lucrative trade and it will not stop as long as the abductors or their sponsors make gains from it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nursing student went viral after sharing a chilling video of a deadly bandit attack outside her church in Kwara State.

Doctor shares update on Eruku church victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian doctor went viral after sharing a photo of the victims rescued from the deadly Eruku Church attack in Kwara State.

In his post, he pointed out something he noticed in the picture, sparking reactions and comments from people online. The update came just days after the tragic incident, which left several people dead.

Source: Legit.ng