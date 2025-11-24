A Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted during a service in church, regained freedom after five days in captivity

The release of the captives has raised suspicions and questions among many Nigerians about why no bandit involved was declared arrested or killed,

A Nigerian man, Okey Anya, has raised questions concerning the release of 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in Eruku community, Kwara state.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24 on his X page.

Man questions Tinubu over release of worshippers

Identified in X as @realokeyanya, a Nigerian man took to Tinubu’s comment section to question him over the release.

He asked three questions and demanded evidence regarding the release.

The man said:

“How were they rescued? How many of the terrorists were arrested or taken out by the "security forces" during this operation? How many are currently being interrogated to make sure this never happens again?? Pictures?? Videos??”

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s questions over worshippers’ release

Netizens who came across the man's post shared their thoughts on teh rescue announcement.

@Dr_Chomicay

"U don't ask the main question. How much did the government pay to rescue them?"

@holuwartosmat said:

"You go reach aso rock for this details wey you Dey ask."

@snapchat2367 said:

"Low mentality we understand you just know na your future funds you de collect now cus you will suffer from your generation to next generation."

@AliyuUsman33666 said:

"Mr man don't let your sense of judgement declined your reasoning everything is out and clear there's no politics here. NIGERIA great again."

@hotboythompson said:

"Okay let’s agree with you,what if something of such happens again what are you going to say? We’re happy the worshippers and some students are free but what about the bandits,I hope they won’t capture another set up?"

@Zulugold3 said:

"Please don’t use arrested…killed is the word."

@etukudo66086 said:

"Exactly the question I wanted to ask."

