A Nigerian pastor is trending after sharing what he told bandits who kidnapped a church member

He posted about the incident on his page, and his words have got many people reacting to it online

The pastor revealed what he said to the person negotiating with the bandits after the kidnapping

A pastor has gone viral after he shared what he did after bandits kidnapped one of his church members and demanded 5 new bikes worth ₦2m each.

He shared the post on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, amid the rising cases of bandit attacks in the country.

Nigerian pastor goes viral after challenging bandits

The individual mentioned what he told the bandits who made the big demand, and many individuals reacted to his statement.

According to a post he made on his page, @gideonodoma via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that just recently, a member was kidnapped and the kidnappers demanded 5 new okada, and each is worth about ₦2 million.

In response to what they demanded, he asked the negotiator to deliver a message to the bandits.

The message he asked to be delivered to the bandits made his post go viral.

In the post, he said:

"Trademark. This is the same bike they demanded from us last month, when they kidnapped one of our members. Each of that bike is over 2m Naira and the evil monsters were demanding for five. Like 5 bikes!!!"

"I told the negotiator to tell the beasts that if the brother's family could afford such a ransom, would he be in the sort of public vehicle from whence they kidnapped him? People with that kind of money don't travel on such roads as passengers in public buses. 5 bikes, how!?"

"Nigeria! See, this is not how to be a nation."

As he shared the post, individuals who read what he wrote took to the comment page to drop comments.

Reactions as pastor challenges bandits

@anasuachara shared:

"Greed and cruelty reveal the heart of evil, because no demand can justify the harm done to innocent lives, and true wisdom shows that the richest ransom cannot measure the value of human safety and dignity."

@Olufreebies stressed:

"Something is definitely not right in the north. The community members are collaborators. Because tell me how this massive number of bikes are fueled and l securities agencies don't know."

@realElTam added:

"These are not peace talks but negotiations to create influence over the people... It's about power and control and the biggest winner is the ones with guns."

@Towncraya noted:

"If the intelligence agencies we're really intelligent, what happens to 'providing the five bikes on behalf of the family, rigging them with hidden location trackers and taking out the bandit herds in airstrike after hostage release?"

@nnamdiahukanna wrote:

"I heard that bike runs through the sahel, bush and shrubs like fish in water, and the tyres are strong and hardly ever puncture."

@Orsardee shared:

"Nnamdi Kanu should have just signed up to be a bandits leader in the Easter region... Since that's what the government wants."

@Mind_keypad said:

"I fear that we there might be a kind of 'Taliban Occupation' in Nigeria if these people aren't met with brute force on time."

