A Nigerian doctor whose aunt and cousin were recently kidnapped by bandits during the deadly attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State, has shared an update.

This comes hours after he made a post on his page containing a photo, in which he mentioned what he saw in the said photo.

Man shares video of rescued family members after Eruku attack. Photo source: Twitter/popoolaadaniel

Source: Twitter

Doctor shares update on aunt and cousin

The post about what he saw in the photo after the release of the kidnapped victims was published by Legit.ng.

In the middle of this, the young man has again shared another post on his page detailing the current situation of his aunt and cousin, who were initially among those kidnapped by bandits during the deadly attack in Eruku.

According to a post he made available on his page, @popoolaadaniel, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned what has happened to his aunt and cousin.

In the post, a video is shown which features his aunt as she speaks about the incident, thanking those who supported their rescue.

The statement of his aunt, translated into English, read:

"Thank you, we wouldn't go missing in Jesus' name. We wouldn't cry in our family. We wouldn't die. I'm in Ilorin, the government house; we're being taken care of."

"We're 38 and we came back 38 because we're serving a living God."

Doctor speaks about safety of aunt and cousin after Eruku attack. Photo source: Twitter/popoolaadaniel

Source: Twitter

She said this in the video, and the young man went ahead to share the video online with a description.

His post read:

"Live update and appreciation from my aunt Evang Titi Balogun, who was kidnapped at CAC Eruku, Kwara State. She said all who were kidnapped were rescued."

As the post made its way online, a few individuals who watched the video to hear what his aunt said reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as doctor shares update

@OGreat6 noted:

"How wonderful it must feel… safety."

@AbatanSamson wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

@AkhibiVictoria shared:

"This can only be God."

@Layotrendz said:

"This is great news I'm so happy."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng