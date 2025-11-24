A man, the secretary of Eruku Church, is trending on social media after speaking about the aftermath of the deadly attack

He revealed the current state of the church and disclosed the ransom the bandits are demanding for each person

His remarks in the video have gone viral as people continue to mourn the victims and the tragic incident in Kwara State

The secretary of the CAC Church that was attacked in Eruku, Kwara State, several days ago has finally shared his side of the story about the attack, speaking about many things in a video that has gone viral online.

His statement comes days after the attack, which led to the death of several individuals.

Church secretary speaks on Eruku attack

In the video, he confirmed the number of people who were killed and also made clarifications regarding the alleged ransom paid to the bandits.

His video was captured outside the church premises, as he spoke about what had become of the church after the attack.

According to a video made available by a user, @officialsobi1019, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the individual is seen speaking about the incident.

In the TikTok video, the church secretary was asked some sensitive questions about the attack and its aftermath.

Speaking about the situation at the church and the premises at the moment, he mentioned that things are calm as security forces are present to monitor the situation.

He spoke in Yoruba, and his statement was translated into English by Legit.ng.

Speaking about the condition of the church and the worshippers, he said:

"The incident that happened affected a lot of people. Many people didn't come to church, but people like us, some elderly individuals, and senior pastors are in the church. Everything is at peace. Security agents are surrounding us, both policemen and military personnel."

Speaking about those killed, he added:

"Presently, we've buried two on Wednesday. The one person left isn't from here; we'll bury the person on Friday."

He then spoke about the alleged ransom demanded by the kidnappers or bandits.

Church secretary speaks about ransom

His statement:

"At the initial stage, they requested 100 million per person, and we negotiated and pleaded with them. We negotiated to 20 million per person. We said we don't want them individually but collectively."

The church secretary did not confirm if the bandits were actually paid in the video, as he only mentioned the negotiations.

Watch the video below:

