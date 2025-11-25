An Oyibo lady has joined many Nigerians in reacting to the deadly attack that occurred at a church in Eruku, Kwara State

She spoke out after watching a video showing the jubilation of some women following the rescue of the victims

What she shared in her statement has gone viral, as she revealed the powerful steps she took in response to the incident

An oyibo lady has got people talking online after she mentioned the rare thing she did immediately after she heard about the tragic news of the deadly attack on church members in the Eruku area of Kwara State.

She took to social media to share her reaction to the incident, and many individuals who came across her post are praising her for it.

Woman reacts to Eruku church attack

Her statement comes several days after the deadly attack in Eruku, where it was reported that bandits attacked a church, killed some worshippers, and kidnapped about three church members.

The incident generated reactions on social media, with many individuals calling on the government to act.

Days after the incident, the victims of the attack who were kidnapped by the deadly terrorists were finally rescued.

Several reports on social media confirmed the release of these victims, and in one of the reports, an oyibo woman reacted to a video of residents of Eruku jubilating at the release of their people.

In reaction to this, she made some revelations about the powerful thing she did when she heard of the deadly attack.

According to a statement she made via her social media handle, @cosmicwisdom7, on a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned what she did immediately after she heard the tragic news of the incident as she expressed relief about the rescue of the individuals initially kidnapped by bandits.

Her statement:

"I have been praying non-stop for Nigeria all day yesterday. All day, no television, no outside. Just constant prayer for deliverance for Nigeria's Christians and for Christians around the world. We truly have a great God. He is merciful, and He hears our prayers. Thanks be to God!!!! I know the whole world has been praying!!!!"

Not long after she made the statement, many individuals who read her post took to the comments section to speak about her statement..

Reactions as woman reacts to deadly attack

@manlikechike7 wrote:

"The government probably paid ransom … it’s their tactics it’s all charades with them .. if u ask the average questions the “rescue “ falls apart.. no arrests no deaths just rescue."

@SuperDsage noted:

"Thanks for your prayers."

@Greenjeanstex stressed:

"Me, too! All glory and praise to Our Heavenly Father and Christ the King."

@miss_seattle1 said:

"Prayer changes things! Thank you for your dedicated prayers."

