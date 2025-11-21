A Nigerian lady is trending online after she shared the conversation between her family and a kidnapper about her father

A Nigerian lady got people emotional as she shared the phone conversation her family had with the bandits while they kidnapped her father.

The lady mentioned in the post that her father had come to her school for her convocation, but on his way back, he was kidnapped, and the kidnappers are demanding money to free him.

Lady begs for help as father is kidnapped

According to a post she made available on her page, @funkysguide, via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, the lady mentioned that her father had come to her school for her convocation, but while on his way back, something unexpected happened.

In the recording she shared on her page, the father mentioned that he was tied and also that he was weak.

He spoke in his native language, and his statement was translated to English by Legit.ng:

"They tied me, my body is weak. We're in the bush."

As he made the statement and others, a bandit collected the phone and spoke with the lady's family in Hausa.

Taking to her X page, she wrote:

"As of last night, this was the recorded conversation between my family, my dad, and the kidnappers. Nigerians, please help me. My dad came to celebrate me on my convocation, only for him to be kidnapped on his way back."

The post she shared online got many people talking, and they reacted to it in the comment page.

Reactions as lady posts chat with kidnapper

@incredibledude9 added:

"Any time I see or hear stories about kidnapping or mass killings, I picture my entire extended family. It scares me because it could be any of us. This kind of evil must end."

@DHKRULLAH stressed:

"You claim to be a Muslim and they are begging you with Allah’s name yet you still demanding for money for your devilish act."

@anasuachara shared:

"It is said that when trouble enters one house, the whole street feels the heat, so let us remember that no one stands alone in a moment like this, and may strength, wisdom, and quick rescue find your father without delay."

@u62575 wrote:

"Sadly this is how we did it to gather ransom for my dad last year. We price our papa for kidnappers hand for 5 days lol. It can happen to anyone I hope he gets rescued or freed when they do pay the ransom."

@MccradyWaphany noted:

"May God have mercy. See how confident the kidnapper is. Having a smooth conversation bordering on ransom payment. In a country with government and laws. Totally unacceptable. From here, I can only pray and wish that they all return home unhurt. Amen. Amen. Amen."

@Knoryeezeh said:

"The person she’s speaking to is so calm with her because she understands Hausa and has appealed to his conscience if not… he’s speaking to her calmly and I hope he listens."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng